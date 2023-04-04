A young woman from Midrand, Johannesburg, was surprised by how much she got at Pep for such low prices

Sharne Waters showed all the items she could buy, with some decor pieces under the R25 mark

Peeps were here for the haul, with many saying that the decor pieces at Pep are affordable and they have some great pieces

Sharne Waters was stunned by decor items. Images:@sharnewaters/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A young girl from Johannesburg is plugging South Africans with decor items from Pep Home. In a video posted on TikTok, Sharne Waters trended for being amazed at the number of house decorations items she got at such low prices.

Waters managed to get vases, clothes, a lamp and even a butter dish. The most expensive item was R180.

Peeps join in on Pep haul plug

People were amazed by the number of decor items Sharne got. Meanwhile, others asked which branch of Pep she got the things from. While some were impressed, others needed a bit more convincing.

Here are some of the comments:

@Refilw3 commented:

"Can I see what you do with all the vases? They are beautiful and I’m interested to know how you use them."

@LouriJacobs said:

"I love Pep Home, my whole pantry is full of just Pep Home containers."

@Bee commented:

"Pep Home is such a gem."

@Tebe Koloko said:

"Pep Home is the new Dischem."

@Raney commented:

"Pep home is next level! It makes interior decorating affordable for all."

@Ingrid Lelo Mbuli said:

"I’m obsessed with Pep Home. Definitely getting the candle holders."

@Tasleema commented:

"Home shopping gets me most excited, lol."

@Lelosibiya said:

"Let me shower and go to Pep Home."

