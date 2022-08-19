Popular British-Nigerian author and content creator, Toni Tone has spoken up about marriage being used to shame others

This came after she was vocal about being content with her life as an unmarried woman in her 30s

According to Toni, miserable married folk spend the majority of time watching everyone else and gossiping as a means of escapism

Getting married should be a personal choice and decision by an individual as well as the partner with whom they share a relationship.

However, popular British-Nigerian author and content creator, Toni Tone got a lot of flak online after being vocal about how happy she was as an unmarried woman with no kids in her 30s.

Toni Tone made it known that she doesn't take kindly to people who look down on single women. Image: @t0nit0ne/Instagram

Addressing the shade, Toni took to her Twitter account to let it be known that she doesn’t take kindly to women (and others) looking down on those who choose not to get married.

“It’s mad how some women will use marriage to shame other women as if it’s the ultimate accomplishment.

“Getting married is easy but marrying someone WORTH marrying isn’t. Yes, you’re married but the single women you’re shaming wouldn’t have dated your husband if they were paid to,” she wrote.

She added that the people she knows who are “MARRIED AND HAPPY” mind their own business as they are too busy loving each other.

“The married and miserable ones though… LAWD!!! They spend the majority of time watching everyone else and gossiping as a means of escapism. It’s sad,” said Toni.

Her views sparked a lot of reactions online with many sharing their thoughts on the topic. While some agreed with her, others criticised her notions.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Vernanda_J commented:

“Wooo that last part! I’m convinced people are pressed for us to get married because what they REALLY want is for us to join them in their misery. And it’s always the people in the deadest looking marriages who seem to be the most interested in me “settling down”.”

@Erformar said:

“Where the problem lies is that what you women largely refer to as "WORTH marrying" are men who earn more than you and are able to provide a lifestyle that suits your material and social media "God when" standards.”

@Dashback30 replied:

“I’ve been saying this! Getting a man isn’t hard! Getting a man is actually very easy. It’s getting a man WORTH marrying that’s hard. These women marry the first thing that breathes at them and wants to act better than because they’re married.”

@VICT0RIAA_O wrote:

“I strongly believe that the women who do this are jealous of single women. Most (if not all) of them are in unhappy marriages & they're jealous that they don't have the liberty single women have. Notice how they only say this to single ladies who live their lives on their terms?”

Local lady shares her deep desire for marriage, many Mzansi women can relate

In a contrasting story, Briefly News reported that today, plenty of people choose to have long-term partnerships and never tie the knot or they live happily single with a strong group of friends and family members around them.

But this is not the case for a young woman Mandy (@_mandyhusk) who boldly took to Twitter to share her hopes to one day get married and have a beautiful family one day – how precious!

Marriage is the ultimate commitment for many people even in today’s modern complicated dating world. Mandy made it clear that she wants a husband and is dating to marry.

