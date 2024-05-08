Bolt has advised one of its commuters to claim from its insurance after she was assaulted by one of its drivers

The two women were assaulted and robbed after the driver veered off the designated route and dropped them elsewhere

The brutal attack saddened many social media users and raised safety concerns for women who use e-hailing services

Bolt said it would assist one of its commuters with paying off medical expenses for the treatment of injuries as a result of an attack by one of its drivers.

Joburg duo assaulted by Bolt driver

According to TimesLIVE, on 6 May 2024, a driver chauffeuring two women to Lenasia, Johannesburg, veered off the designated route and dropped them off at a different stop. The driver reportedly assaulted the pair. NGO Women for Change (@womenforchange5) said the driver allegedly stabbed and robbed the women aged 23 and 38.

The e-hailing service told the publication that it was aware of the assault and had reached out to one of the victims to claim via Bolt Trip Protection.

South Africans concerned for women’s safety

Many social media users were saddened by the brutal attack on the two women.

@Ntiyiso_Jb said:

“Bolt is not safe at all, especially for women.”

@LizellS wondered:

“I don’t understand why it’s so hard to track the driver you have his details from the App? Please explain how the driver can’t be tracked?”

@pearls_your pointed out:

“We may cancel bolt, but we will still have the same men targeting women. These men make it extremely difficult to live and be free as a women.”

@Makrila27 commented:

“I have deleted the Bolt App; enough is enough.”

@samuel_Pisco1 added:

“So sad ”

