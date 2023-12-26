A woman who was stabbed by her husband 20 times has returned to work

In the heartwarming TikTok video, the woman can be seen in high spirits going about her return to normal life

The online community reacted to the video, expressing happiness at the good news

A CPUT student went back to work after surviving being stabbed by her husband. The TikTok video is going viral. Images: Getty Images/Education Images, TikTok/@donaldlewis31

A woman who was fighting for her life after being stabbed 20 times by her husband has reported for work. In a TikTok video shared by @donaldlewis31, the lady is happy and excited to be visited by the TikTokker.

@donaldlewis31 captioned the video:

"God has carried you through,"

UWC student brutally attacks wife at CPUT

The 26-year-old lady is a Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) student. She was stabbed by her 30-year-old husband, who attends the University of the Western Cape (UWC).

The incident gained much traction, with South Africans outraged and saddened.

TikTokkers express joy over the good news

Mzansi was happy seeing that the woman was alive and well. TikTokkers rejoiced over the video.

@Mariechenvwyk said:

"She's proof that we serve a living God. Thank you, God, for daily miracles in our lives."

@Nozipho Tshabalala commented:

"She seems like such a sweet girl, she didn’t deserve that at all."

@Anelisa_Nzimande shared:

"I have never been happier to search the comments for context and find that it is indeed her. Siyambonga uNkulunkulu ♥️"

@chichinel0 commented:

"I'm literally in tears crying over a stranger. Her story touched me so much. She is a miracle."

@Dj ndubis_dudu said:

"Welcome back, colleague. I see Thor as well. Please treat her softly. She's been through a lot❤️"

@relebogilepalesa shared:

"God is so so good. Aaah nkosi yam, indeed mercy rewrote her life... Siyabonga, Baba."

