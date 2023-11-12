Two students who were married and studying in Cape Town are in the headlines following an incident of gender-based violence (GBV)

The woman who was at Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) was seriously injured by her husband

Mzansi netizens were upset by details and videos of the accused getting arrested after the GBV attack at CPUT

CAPE TOWN - Tragedy struck involving two universities in Cape Town. A student from UWC hurt his wife at CPUT and left many people upset about soaring GBV stats.

A CPUT student was seriously injured d by her husband, who studies at UWC, and many were angered by the crime. Image: Gallo Images / Education Images

Source: Getty Images

Twitter users discussed SA's violence problem after a woman suffered at the hands of her husband. Many people took to social media to express their frustration with GBV.

Cape Town GBV incident ends badly

News 24 reported that a 26-year-old CPUT student was stabbed by her 30-year-old husband, who attends UWC. The man's violence directed at his wife was caught on camera, and a video of him during the attack circulated on social media.

Students at CPUT were outraged, and some videos on social media have shown that the student was attacked by a mob before police stepped in. Watch a video of his arrest below:

UWC and CPUT determined to address GBV

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk told News24 that the man was arrested, while CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley confirmed that the CPUT student was seriously injured and admitted to Tygerberg Hospital.

UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder said that the 30-year-old's wife came after the university highlighted that there's no tolerance for GBV. UWC assured the public that they would work with the police and take action against the student.

SA distraught over GBV at CPUT

Many people were saddened by the incident. Most took to social media and discussed mob justice. Netizens were divided as some thought it was justified while others warned against it.

@l_relax68291 said:

"Don't get your hands bloody for someone who is not worth it."

@Nozinga1717 added:

"For those who are saying the students didn't do much proper work on this guy, first you need know that SAPS will come hard on those involved in mob justice. WC SAPS that is the only thing they are good at."

Others thought the attack on the accused was justified:

@paballo_maseko said:

"They need to hand him to the community. That’s all we’re asking. The justice system failed us already so just give him to the people and they’ll be the jury."

@PhungulaSam agreed:

"I wish this would happen to every man who lays hands on a woman or just anyone who violates another human regardless of gender. People are so comfortable causing harm to others its scary. Sad world we live in."

Netizens also prayed the woman who was stabbed would recover:

@KaylaMpimo72582 commented:

"The lady survived all thanks to God."

@kgopotsoradebe remained hopeful

"What he did is absolutely wrong and he deserves to be kept in jail! I really hope justice for the young lady gets served."

