A man who works for Sibanye-Stillwater was arrested for repeatedly stabbing his colleague to death

The brutal murder in broad daylight was captured in a shocking video that landed on social media and trended

The police are investigating the case to determine the motive behind the gruesome and brazen murder

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A Sibanye-Stillwater employee was arrested for murdering his colleague. Image: Stock Photos

Source: Getty Images

WESTONARIA - The Sibanye-Stillwater mining community is in shock after the arrest of an employee for the brutal murder of his colleague.

The suspect who was arrested on Friday, allegedly stabbed his coworker to death at a hostel where they both lived on the West Rand.

Video surfaces on social media

The shocking video of the murder committed in front of onlookers spread on social media.

PAY ATTENTION:

The clip showed a man holding a knife and repeatedly stabbing the victim in the chest. The man then took a picture of himself with the lifeless body.

Employment connection confirmed

James Wellsted, spokesperson of Sibanye-Stillwater, confirmed that both people involved in the incident were employees of the mining company, reported EWN.

However, Wellsted emphasised that the crime occurred outside of company operations and that it was a personal matter between the two colleagues.

Investigation to determine motive

Police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi stated that a murder case has been opened, and officers are investigating to determine the motive behind the brutal attack.

SA horrified by brutal murder

Read some of the comments below:

Ratanang Motshwane said:

"Yoh the whole of SA is still shocked by what that guy did"

Leshaba Leshaba posted:

I worked in a mine for four years. That place is full of weird people. You would literally get killed for using someone's tool without their permission. "

Philly Morukhu wrote:

"The death penalty could minimise crime in our country."

Bruce Hall mentioned:

"Lives are not valued in SA."

Essy's Hair Salon added:

"I saw the video I'm still shocked."

Msawawa Zikode suggested:

"Let's pray for this country."

Woman stabbed to death by boyfriend in Limpopo

In another article, Briefly News reported that Mzansi has been rocked by yet another fatal incident of gender-based violence after a 27-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of his 27-year-old girlfriend in Millennium Park, Mahwelereng, Limpopo on Monday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News