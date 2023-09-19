A 27-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend in Millennium Park, Mahwelereng, Limpopo on Monday

The 32-year-old boyfriend was arrested and is expected to face a charge of murder in the Mahwelereng magistrate's court soon

Many South Africans were heartbroken and disappointed by the murder, which highlights the rise of GBV incidents in the country

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend after an argument. Image: Stock Photo/Getty Images

Mzansi has been rocked by yet another fatal incident of gender-based violence after a 27-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of his 27-year-old girlfriend in Millennium Park, Mahwelereng, Limpopo on Monday.

An argument suspected to have led to couple's violent altercation

The couple reportedly got into a heated argument, during which the man stabbed the woman with an unknown sharp object. She was found dead by the man's sister, who summoned police and EMS to the scene.

According to TimesLive, police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba the woman was certified dead on their arrival.

“The boyfriend was located and interrogated about the incident and later discovered that he was responsible for the murder of a 27-year-old woman and was immediately nabbed on the spot,” Ledwaba said.

The man was arrested and is expected to face a charge of murder in the Mahwelereng magistrate's court soon.

Netizens react to the fatal GBV incident

On Facebook, many South Africans were left heartbroken and disappointed by the murder. While others commented on the rise of GBV incidents in South Africa, others had their own thoughts on what could have transpired, leading to the stabbing.

Michelle Schou replied:

"Here we go again - happens every day!! It seems that violence and death are the African way of solving problems."

Emmanuel Nxumalo commented:

"Unfortunately, that's what happens when people fight. One person has to lose the fight.",

Ngezi Cromza wrote:

"I thought such only happened in KZN and EC."

Sbu Kantombise said:

"Some people enjoy being in toxic relationships. RIP to her."

Quinton Anderson replied:

"It could have been self-defence laba sisi bakshaye fast and expect you to stand still like it doesn't hurt, you see how guys leave Uyajola 99 always with their shirts torn‍♂️ maybe she ran into the right one this time ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️."

Sammy Amo Mphahlele wrote:

"80 per cent of GBV is led by women. There must be a meeting with the president again; we can see that GBV is taking the course, and it's too much.. have they tried to find what is the main root problem/ cause of such incidents?"

