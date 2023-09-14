A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing his 50-year-old father in Mpumalanga

Sizwe Praisegod Nkosi tried to evict his father's tenants, claiming that he was the rightful owner of the property

South Africans are appalled by the man's actions, with some saying that they can't imagine a child turning against their parent

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

VOLKARUST - A 30-year-old man is in police custody for allegedly brutally stabbing his 50-year-old father to death.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with the murder of his 50-year-old father. Images: Stock Photos/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The incident occurred at Bukuzakhe in Volksrust, Mpumalanga, on Sunday, 10 September, at around 10am.

Man kills father for property ownership

According to the SAPS website, Sizwe Praisegod Nkosi arrived at his father's home and tried to evict tenants living in the backrooms. The man claimed he was the property's rightful owner and had the right to kick them out.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the man's father tried to intervene, but he was tragically stabbed by his son. The father was certified dead on the scene by paramedics.

Mdhluli indicated that Nkosi was no longer living on his father's property, and the 50-year-old had three other children. The exact motive is currently unknown, but Mdhluli said the police speculate the murder was about the ownership of the property.

According to IOL, Nksoi appeared in court on Tuesday, 12 September, after his arrest on Monday. The matter has been postponed until 2 October for his bail application.

South Africans scoff at man's entitlement over dad's property

Mehrunnissa Mullah Muhammad said:

"Entitlement! The new South African culture."

Nokuphila Masibi said:

"Entitlement on another level. The other siblings should make sure he gains zero. Hope he gets life in jail."

Andrew Sibiya commented:

"I'm a 50-year-old father to a 28-year-old son, I can't imagine this."

Fankie John said:

"We raised them with love only to find out it was never meant to be "

Mamare Makgaba

" a 30-year-old entitled stupid."

Renny Monama said:

"Oh, Jehova. What?"

Evaton father and 2 children allegedly murder mother

Briefly News previously reported that a woman brutally died at the hands of her husband and two children at the Evaton township in Sebokeng.

Police were called to the scene by the husband, who found the woman had been murdered and her body mutilated on Monday, 10 July, TimesLIVE reported.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, the husband, daughter, and son claimed that the woman was possessed by a demon and the trio were performing an exorcism ritual on her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News