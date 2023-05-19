The grandmother of the minor accused of stabbing her father to death says he was abusive

The granny stated that the teenager and her siblings would often run to her house whenever he got intoxicated and violent

Many South Africans sympathise with the teenage girl and hope she will not be kept behind bars

KIMBERLY - The grandmother of a teenage girl accused of murdering her father has defended the minor as she faces serious charges.

The man who was murdered by his daughter was allegedly abusive. Images: Darren Stewart & Marcos Calvo

Source: Getty Images

A teenage girl allegedly murdered her father because he was abusive

The grandmother explained that the father was often abusive, and her grandchild was probably tired of his behaviour.

Speaking to SABC News, the grandmother said her grandchildren often ran to her house for safety whenever their intoxicated father got abusive towards them.

The granny added that the father was abusive to his wife and four children and believes the granddaughter murdered her father in a fit of range.

The grandmother also stated that there hadn't been peace in her daughter's house since she married the deceased, and the four children were accustomed to a life of running and hiding because of his abusive nature.

Minor accused of murdering her released under her mother's supervision

According to OFM News, the minor allegedly stabbed her 45-year-old father with a knife on 11 May after a heated argument. Police spokesperson Dimakatso Gopane said the minor was taken into police custody and appeared in court on Monday, 15 May.

She was then released into her mother's custody while police investigated further.

South Africans sympathise with teen girl accused of murdering her father

Marothi Makola said:

"I relate my father didn't know anything than beating my mother every day"

Nozibele Mhlambi said:

"Now this girl will have to live with this stigma, it's gonna be difficult. She got rid of the "problem", but the act will stay with her forever. I wish she would have walked away, same advice we give to men when they say they killed for self-defence because the aftermath of knowing you killed someone can not be easy to live with."

Chantal Govender said:

"I just hope she's not locked in the cells. There's definitely, a reason for her to have behaved this way. Many parents don't realize if you raise your kids in a violent home, then don't expect any better. To this child it could have been enough is enough."

Sky Lucky said:

"Mothers need to stop putting their children in danger for the sake of "I love him".

Omubanda Katumba said:

"But killing your father was NOT the solution ."

Nelson Matjane said:

"It's sad how the girl will have a criminal case, battle her own conscience and a stigma attached to her name.Justice system pls don't disappoint... Free her."

