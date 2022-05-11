Two brothers were charged with the murder of their father who allegedly beat their family dog to death

The murder of the 74-year-old who died at hospital with injuries is being investigated by members of the police

The boys' father beat the dog to death because it apparently ate chicken eggs and bit other pets while at his home

EASTERN CAPE - Two brothers were arrested after they allegedly killed her father who beat their dog to death. The 74-year-old father’s death is being investigated by members of the South African Police Service after he died from injuries at the St Elizabeth Hospital.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Kaya Matola-Mvanyashe said following the attack, the siblings fled to Mzizangwa.

Two brothers were charged with murdering their father after he beat their dog to death. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to police, the elderly man beat the dog because it ate chicken eggs and bit other pets. Matola-Mvanyashe said the brothers were arrested and charged with murder, News24 reported.

In a separate incident, an elderly couple was robbed and assaulted in Alcock Road by two armed suspects. The 78-year-old woman was doing office work when two men entered the property through the sliding door.

According to a SAPS report shared on Facebook, one suspect had a firearm and the other a knife. She was assaulted and tied up with a cable tie while the suspects then ransacked the house. When her 80-year-old husband returned home, and he was also assaulted and tied up. The elderly man later managed to untie himself and alerted the neighbours. Several household items were stolen. Police urging residents to make sure that gates are locked.

SA weighs in

Social media users did not hold back and shared their thoughts around the murder:

Irene De Villiers said:

“Well, I can't say much, because if someone killed my dog I might also go crazy.”

Mandy Rudman posted:

“How evil to beat a dog to death. Why not take it to a rescue organisation. Some men are really bad examples to children. I feel sorry for those kids. Must have been extremely traumatising.”

Desray Moss wrote:

“We live in a sick world. Why kill the dog in the first place, so much evil all around.”

Izane Scott commented:

“I'm sure the dog was just the last straw. He most likely committed a few other inhumane deeds as well.”

Cecilia Van der Westhuizen added:

“He just taught his children that everything should be handled with violence. He paid with his life for that.”

