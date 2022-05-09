A man was shot dead after stopping on the N4 highway outside Pretoria to change his punctured tyre

Police officers in the area are investigating a case of murder and said the vehicle was discovered missing a front tyre

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared on social media that rocks were placed on the road when the incident occurred

PRETORIA - A motorist was shot and killed on the N4 highway outside Pretoria after he stopped to change a flat tyre on the side of the road on Saturday night, 7 May. Gauteng police are investigating a case of murder after the man’s body was found inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound.

The spokesperson for Gauteng, Colonel Dimakatso Sello, said the Audi vehicle was missing a front tyre and the keys.

A motorist was shot dead on the N4 highway in Pretoria. Image: Liz Hafalia/Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to Sello, the circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear, however, anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared on Twitter that rocks were placed on the road. He also added that the man's wife was injured. Col Sello told Briefly News that a similar incident occurred in the North West recently.

Law enforcement officials sent out crime alerts that were similar within 24 hours of each other in the same area. Both alerts involved motorists being forced to stop due to rocks on the road causing tyre punctures, TimesLIVE reports. In the second incident, the alert stated that it is believed that when the driver stopped to change his tyre, he was shot and robbed of his belongings.

Social media weighs in

South Africans call for police to do more to prevent crime at hotspot areas:

@Malia_Virgo said:

“Why not deploy road traffic officers 24/7 on this trouble some roads? Obviously they would be on shift.”

@mbomvuomuhle wrote:

“There's been so many complaints about the N4 but nothing is being done. SA Police need to do something, rocks and spikes are put on that people get robbed, some don't make it out alive.”

@wtfiwonder posted:

“The cops know this is a hotspot. Why don't they install streetlights and patrol? How difficult can it be?”

@NdimUVuyo added:

“If it's not spikes, it's rocks. These guys that do this are shockingly cruel. They don't mind killing. And they don't even steal the car, just minor things like cellphones and jewellery.”

In a related incident, Briefly News also reported police have launched a manhunt to find the killers of an off-duty policeman who was shot while attempting to stop a hijacking in progress on Wednesday, 5 March in Umbilo.

Warrant Officer Michael Jameson was picking up his daughter from school when he noticed a hijacking in progress. He immediately intervened and tried to stop the crime. According to National SA Police Service commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, the 52-year-old died a hero.

