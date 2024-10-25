Da L.E.S appears to be recovering and recently got to celebrate his daughter's birthday

The rapper suffered a stroke and spent some time in the hospital in critical condition before recently being discharged

Mzansi praised L.E.S' fighting spirit and wished him well on his recovery journey

Da L.E.S celebrated his daughter's birthday at home with his family. Images: 2freshLES

Source: Twitter

Da L.E.S is recovering well at home after recently suffering a stroke, and even got to celebrate his daughter's birthday.

Da L.E.S celebrates daughter's birthday

Months after suffering a stroke on his birthday, Da L.E.S defied the odds and is making a recovery.

The rapper spent a significant amount of time in the hospital, said to be in critical condition, but it seems all that is behind him after he was spotted at his daughter's birthday party.

In a video shared by Twitter (X) user MDN News, the rapper is seen wheelchair-bound, surrounded by his loved ones, singing to his daughter, who sat on his lap.

This comes just days after he was discharged from the hospital and sent home to recover in the care of his family. It won't be long before L.E.S is back on his tippy toes and doing what he loves most:

Mzansi reacts to Da L.E.S' recovery

Netizens are relieved that the rapper is making a recovery:

FootballStage_1 was relieved:

"Glad to see he is recovering."

Mtho2ko said:

"North God, great to see him alive and recovering.'

Tech_carnly was stunned:

"Life is something else, speedy recovery to Les."

Andrew67500920 declared:

"He will be back on his tippy toes soon."

Biejanka4 posted:

"His right side appears to be affected. Hope he is blessed with a 100% recovery."

AgendaDefenda was shattered:

"Life is hectic. Larger than life Les is in a wheelchair from a stroke. Count your blessings, bafethu. I wish him a speedy recovery

Penny Ntuli reportedly rushed to the hospital

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Penny Ntuli being rushed to the hospital.

The beloved broadcaster was suspected to have contracted hypothermia after being stuck in a snowstorm for two days.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News