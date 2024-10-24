Oscar Mbo Shares New Picture With Girlfriend After Cheating Rumours, SA Reacts: “That Poor Girl”
- Oscar Mbo was recently seen in a new picture with his girlfriend, Lerato Phasha
- This comes after the DJ/ producer was caught up in a cheating scandal, but it appears they're still going strong
- Mzansi praised the couple, while others continued to bring up the cheating allegations
Oscar Mbo was recently snapped in a new photo with his girlfriend just weeks after being accused of cheating on her.
Oscar Mbo and girlfriend share cute photo
Weeks after Oscar Mbo was accused of cheating on his girlfriend, Lerato Phasha, the Yes God hitmaker and his missus appear to have silenced the noise.
In a new picture shared by Twitter (X) user __T_touch, the couple is seen out and about in the middle of a shopping spree looking as stylish as always.
Though they have not yet addressed the cheating allegations, their united front is enough to show that they aren't willing to entertain drama:
Mzansi reacts to Oscar Mbo and girlfriend's photo
Netizens gushed over the couple and admired their style:
Blaq_Mannequin said:
"I just love their fashion sense."
Lush_Beauty1 gushed at the couple:
"I love seeing people in love."
BafanaSurprise was stunned:
"They are always out and doing shopping."
FloraAcetyra wrote:
"They look happy together."
MtoloSam was impressed:
"They kill it all the time; I saw their Durban July pics."
Meanwhile, others threw shade at Oscar over the cheating allegations:
RMurena_SA said:
"They're a beautiful couple. The problem is that Oscar must stop this thing of cheating."
SesiNono wrote:
"She was helping Mbo look for his new girl to cheat on her with."
Nkosi_Shebi asked:
"Is this the hun he cheated on?"
@Ainajones2 threw shade:
"She is one of his girlfriends."
MrMbulazi_SA pitied Lerato:
"That poor girl is still loyal to a cheating freak."
Kabza De Small addresses cheating
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Kabza De Small's reaction to his cheating scandal.
An unknown woman apparently exposed the Imithandazo hitmaker after allegedly hooking up with her despite already being a married man, and his reaction was hilarious.
Source: Briefly News
