Kabza De Small Reacts to Accusations of Cheating, Mzansi Defends Producer: “We’re Taking Your Side”
- Kabza De Small finally broke his silence to respond to the allegations that he's cheating on his wife
- An unknown woman released files about hooking up with the producer, and he poured water on the claims with hilarious comebacks
- Mzansi is in stitches by Papta's reaction, claiming that the woman wanted to ruin his reputation
Kabza De Small had a field day responding to the claims that he's cheating, and the latest allegations had fans in stitches.
Kabza De Small reacts to cheating claims
In the days following allegations that Kabza De Small was hooking up with several women and cheating on his wife, the Amapiano superstar finally broke his silence.
In the latest claims, not only did an unknown woman confess to sleeping with the Imithandazo hitmaker, but she claims to have fallen pregnant as well.
Responding in now-deleted Twitter (X) posts, Kabza ridiculed the allegations and called the woman a liar. Not only that, but he also trolled another lady who attempted to shoot her shot:
Mzansi reacts to Kabza De Small's posts
Netizens took Kabza's side and claimed that the allegations were meant to tarnish his reputation:
Uniqkidio said:
"Hahaha! These Twitter fools believe everything!"
AlfaMzizi_SA wrote:
"Some people like attention. They'll never make us hate you, king."
TheoWoods20 advised:
"Every level you reach will have new demons and challenges that can break you if you're not careful."
xeshamusiq posted:
"Don't entertain them, king. These people are meant to destroy a successful, hard-working man."
thee_Cyter defended Kabza:
"We're taking your side without even knowing the facts because we know how women fabricate these things."
DaBrave_OJ suggested:
"Don't respond to anything besides music-related stuff, my king. They are paid to take you down; don't allow them."
Oscar Mbo caught up in cheating drama
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Oscar Mbo allegedly cheating on his girlfriend.
The mystery woman reportedly went public about their affair and had social media buzzing with questions about whether the girlfriend would leave.
