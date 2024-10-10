Kabza De Small is the latest entertainer to be accused of cheating, and peeps provided receipts

The DJ/ producer's alleged mistress dropped files about her rendezvous with Kabza, saying he always attempted to hide their relationship

The allegations had social media buzzing as netizens came to the realisation that married men are more available than the singles

Kabza De Small's alleged mistress aired his dirty laundry. Images: kabelomotha_.

Kabza De Small is catching more stray bullets after his alleged cheating scandal went public.

Kabza De Small's cheating scandal exposed

Kabza De Small's alleged dirty laundry is being aired after a woman claimed she was the married Imithandazo hitmaker's mistress.

Twitter (X) user thabisomoyo__ posted screenshots where the woman shared a clear photo of herself in bed with Kabza:

"I've been with Kabza too and all I can say is he likes big nyash, but only lasts two minutes in bed."

Not only that, but the alleged mistress also shared pictures from what's believed to be Kabza's house and claimed he always chases the people in the house away before bringing his lovers over:

"And he makes sure that it's you and him in the house alone so that the people he stays with won't see him because they will tell his wife."

Mzansi weighs in on Kabza De Small cheating scandal

Netizens are stunned and bashed the mistress for exposing the relationship:

Lxnwabo wrote:

"This generation’s side chicks can’t side chick at all."

Kp_Madytz said:

"One thing about these huns you guys cheat with, they don’t keep quiet, and I love their work!"

_BlackZA posted:

"I'm sure this girl is just doing it to spite him because what are you doing with a married man?"

Meanwhile, it appears that after Cassper Nyovest's cheating scandal, people have given up on married men being faithful:

nomfanelomngadi said:

"Men are so embarrassing."

lindt_Lind0 wrote:

"Nah, men are horrible because why are you embarrassing me like this?"

LeratorMm asked:

"Mara keh, did y’all really expect a man like Kabza not to cheat?"

Kabza De Small called out over Chris Brown saga

In more Kabza De Small updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the producer being called out among other alleged abusers.

According to netizens, Kabza had been involved with underage girls and deserved to be called out as much as activists were calling to ban Chris Brown from coming to Mzansi.

