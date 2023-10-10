Kabza De Small has allegedly completed the lobola negotiations for his long-term partner Kamogelo Moropa

They will allegedly be getting married in December 2023 and have already started planning for their wedding

The couple will be getting married after years of dating, and they even have a child together

Kabza De Small has reportedly completed his lobola negotiations with his long-term partner Kamogelo Moropa.

Kabza De Small and Kamogelo Moropa will allegedly be getting married in December. Image: @kabelomotha

Kabza completes lobola negotiations

According to ZiMoja, Amapiano DJ and Kabza De Small have allegedly completed the lobola negotiations for his long-term partner Kamogelo Moropa.

The news publication reported that the couple is now gearing up for the next phase in their nuptials after completing the traditional aspect of it.

A few weeks ago, Kabza posted his bae in traditional attire, alluding that a traditional ceremony had been conducted.

He captioned his post with a sweet message to Moropa, soon-to-be Mrs Motha, and said:

"Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, Forever is in the one that brings out the best version of you. The beholder of my name, The carrier of my heart, The means to my smile, FOREVER IN MY HEART."

Kabza De Small to get married in December

Kabza and his bae will allegedly be getting married in December 2023 and have already started planning for their wedding. The couple will be getting married after years of dating, and they even have a child together.

According to the news blog, they have met with a wedding planner, but they signed a non-disclosure agreement to ensure secrecy is achieved at all times.

Not only did the planner sign the agreement, but everybody involved in the planning has signed this paper.

