Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni have had enough of their haters that they decided to throw some shade at them

The couple also announced on Instagram that they are heading to their next baecation location

Musa and Liesl posted a series of pictures of them at the airport waiting to board their flight

Dr Musa Mthombeni and wifey Liesl head to their baecation. Image: @liesllaurie

Source: Instagram

Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni are the true definition of love lives here. The pair have been keeping it together through all the storms ever since they got married.

The Mthombenis address their haters online

The couple has been under fire for the longest time because of how they love each other in public. Musa and Liesl have been making headlines ever since their wedding, and they don't seem to be catching a break from their haters.

Recently, the pair trended after Liesl posted several pictures of her and her hubby in matching traditional wedding attires at a wedding over the weekend on Instagram.

Now, the couple has had enough of all the haters who have been hating on them since the day they got together. The pair addressed and threw shade at their enemies on social media.

Musa and Liesl also announced that they were heading to their baecation while they addressed their enemies in a post with several pictures of them at the airport awaiting their flight to their next destination.

The post reads:

"To whom it may concern. Kindly ensure you obtain your prescription for stomach ulcers and high blood pressure medication. Because Ziyakhala ke manje! October has felt exceptionally lengthy. Our efforts have been in vain. It's time to take a break from work, especially since it's not even our company. With that said, we are now off to embark on new adventures. #MthombenisExplore begins!"

Check out the post below:

Fans respond to Musa and Liesl's post

Shortly after the Mthombenis shared that lengthy post, social media users flooded their comment section with their thoughts and compliments. See some of the comments below:

Mpoomy_Ledwaba said:

"We surrender."

Layton_ZA wrote:

"I thought we had a tacit agreement about sharing the powerball winnings."

Msizijames replied:

"@ SARS, please get involved here with immediate effect. @parliamentofrsa we need an enquiry about this."

Ne_Sh_Ly responded:

"There will be signs' definitely uyibambile iPowerball."

__Thikhedzo___ said:

"Yah skhaphe Nina emhlabeni."

Sharon_Gambu asked:

"What are we doing wrong guys?"

Brenden_Praise said:

"Nisi Qedela Ama Medical Aid ngama Ulcer."

Dr Musa Mthombeni responds to accusations of being a simp for wifey

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dr Musa Mthombeni has responded to some disrespectful posts on X about his marriage.

Dr Musa Mthombeni ignited an uproarious X (Twitter) storm when he showed his wife, Liesl Laurie, love on her social media page.

Source: Briefly News