Liesl Mthombeni and her husband, Dr Musa, looked sizzling in their matching outfits

Liesl shared pictures of her and her hubby at a certain wedding over the weekend on Instagram

Fans flooded her comment section with their opinions and complimentary messages

Married couples loving each other effortlessly and publicly without shame is what Dr Musa and wifey Liesl Mthombeni served us this past weekend.

Liesl and Dr Musa Mthombeni in matching outfits

Couple Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl always make sure to give us couple goals content. The two have always made headlines with them showcasing their love publicly.

Recently, the former Miss SA posted about her going through tough times most of her days and shared several pictures of her and her hubby in matching traditional wedding attires at a certain wedding over the weekend on Instagram.

She captioned the pictures:

"Sifikile. Sabona. Satshatisa. Another weekend of music video shoots in North West this weekend. The main cast members for this music video gave us a SAFTA-worthy performance, and we are grateful for their efforts.

"Thank you, @balobam and @ora_tile__r, for such a gorgeous day. Also, thank you to my man @drmusamthombeni - The sweetest. Humblest. Most innocent. Loveliest. The s*xiest man in the world. I don’t need the Powerball winnings, all I need are your strong arms and gorgeous face to carry me in the world. I don’t need new clothes, shoes, or bags- I want you. Please and thank you."

Check out the post here:

Fans complimented the Liesl and Dr Musa

Shortly after Liesl posted the pictures, fans and followers flooded their comment section with complimentary messages. Check out some of the comments below:

boity_chuene said:

"Dr Musa definitely wrote the caption."

jenniferbala replied:

"You both look gorgeous as always. Also, there should be a SAFTA for ‘best entertaining caption on social media.’"

keaaabetswe wrote:

"This caption has Musa written all over it! And we are here for iy."

hlekie_k responded:

"I want the same mother in law and makoti relationship as the one in the last slide."

rebaoneree said:

"It’s definitely Liesl. When you marry, you adopt your husband’s personality and how he speaks. Ask me."

zamatheposer replied:

"Ayi Musa wrote this."

Liesl says goodbye to Jacaranda FM

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that former Miss South Africa and radio host Liesl Laurie bid farewell to Jacaranda FM. Liesl worked at the station for seven years. She started working with Jacaranda after finishing her reign as Miss South Africa in 2015.

She began working at the station as a host on Sunday nights from 8pm to midnight, later hosting the CTM Top 20 with Liesl Laurie every Saturday and subsequently joining radio host Martin Bester for the weekday breakfast show.

