Former Miss SA 2015 Liesl shared with South Africans that she feels extremely overwhelmed by everything

The TV presenter shared on Instagram that she isn't 'okay' but having the best husband helps

Social media users and her followers showered her with love and heartfelt messages

Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni opened up on social media that she is going through a lot. Image: @liesllaurie

Source: Instagram

TV presenter Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni topped the trending list recently. Liesel opened up online about what she has been going through lately and how she hasn't been okay.

Liesl is overwhelmed by everything

It's true when they say never judge a book by its cover. Looking at how Dr Musa Mthombeni's wifey portrays herself on social media, one would think that she is living the best life and that she isn't going through a rough patch.

The former Miss SA shared an emotional post online with her followers. The star mentioned that she is going through a lot and hasn't been feeling 'okay' recently.

Liesl posted a snapshot of her looking overwhelmed and shared her story. She captioned the post:

"I always take selfies when I look my best, but sometimes I look like this, and that’s okay. It’s also very normal to me. I woke up before 6 this morning feeling extremely overwhelmed by everything.

I don’t know if it’s the last quarter of the year push or just general anxiety to 'kill it' at everything..."

See her post below:

The model also mentioned that having the best husband also helps her get through what she is going through, even though netizens once warned him about loving her publicly.

Netizens shower Liesl with love

Shortly after Liesl shared her post, her fans and industry colleagues shared their heartfelt messages and showered the model with love:

Umbali_wethu responded:

"I like what your husband @drmusamthombeni said cause we must remember it’s ok not to be ok, and tomorrow it’s another day stay blessed."

Mpoomy Ledwaba said:

"Vulnerability gives everyone permission to get in touch with themselves. Thank you for giving us permission today. Showing up 100% for crying sessions is magic."

Qhamalangatyi said:

"Maybe God wanted me to see this because today is the day I felt I cannot do this anymore. I cannot do it any further than this. I’m crying, I’m hopeless and don’t want to do it anymore."

Nonka_q wrote:

"You are a superstar and superstars get nervous and anxious too."

Amandadupont wrote:

"Awwww you are not alone. If anything know that. I feel ya Gurrl."

Nqobile_zanele_s responded:

"Be strong beautiful. We love you."

Brendamtambo replied:

"And husband showed up for you girl. You are allowed to feel and we all do but never brave to share. Thank you for that."

Liesl says goodbye to Jacaranda FM

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that former Miss South Africa and radio host Liesl Laurie bid farewell to Jacaranda FM. Liesl worked at the station for seven years. She started working with Jacaranda after finishing her reign as Miss South Africa in 2015.

She began working at the station as a host on Sunday nights from 8pm to midnight, later hosting the CTM Top 20 with Liesl Laurie every Saturday and subsequently joining radio host Martin Bester for the weekday breakfast show.

