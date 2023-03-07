Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni vented on TikTok about the men at her gym that have been asking her to go on dates

The former Miss SA begged them to stop approaching her and complimenting her on her beauty

Liesl said in her short video that the men were stating the obvious because she knew she looked good

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Liesl Laurie vented on TikTok about different men hitting on her at the gym. Image: @liesllaurie

Source: Instagram

Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni is a strikingly beautiful woman, and her looks seem to attract unwanted attention. The beauty queen went on her TikTok page to express how men of different ages have been interrupting her gym sessions.

Liesl Laurie vents her frustration about being accosted at gym

The 2015 Miss South Africa was visibly annoyed in the video and confused about why she couldn't work out peacefully without men making moves on her.

"What is it about me that says come interrupt my gym session, to tell me that I look good, to tell me that I'm doing well, or to ask me if you could buy me breakfast or lunch after my gym session?"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Liesl ended the video with a plea directed at men and asked them to leave her alone.

"I know I look good, I'm coming to the gym to look good, I'm coming to the gym to work. Please leave me alone, specifically men."

Watch TikTok video of Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni's rant below:

SA reacts to Liesl Laurie's heartfelt plea

@masedi_1 mentioned:

"Put on headphones and avoid eye contact by all means."

@kgo.thy wrote:

"Wear a t-shirt that says mosadi wa Musa."

@gugu_lethu posted:

"Lmao, I love it for the baby. She said “I know I look good” don’t come to interrupt me to state the obvious sir! Pha pha zakhala."

@plcele added:

"Do not approach. Do not interrupt. Yet all these men in the comments still need a translation. She said DO NOT INTERRUPT her at the gym."

@itss.tebza.nebz_ said:

"You are a celebrity and you are gorgeous. If I was a man I was gonna try my luck also."

@1995gee stated:

"It's not that serious. Dismiss them and move on lol."

@roromehlo shared:

"Babes, you're beautiful that's why. Blame God for creating such a beautiful lady."

@nomfundotyawane commented:

"They want to make Dr Musa craze."

Inside Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie's luxurious New York baecation, pics and videos trend

In another story, Briefly News reported that Musa Mthombeni and his wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, have been serving social media content since they embarked in New York to cross over to 2023.

According to the medical doctor's previous post, the exciting trip was sponsored by Liesl and came as a Christmas gift.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News