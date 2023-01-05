Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife Liesl Laurie have been sharing couple goals content on social media

The lovers' trip to New York has gone viral online, as they continue to post countless adorable photos and videos

After seeing how much fun their relationship is in the short videos, online users begged the famous couple to consider having a reality show

Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife, Liesl Laurie, have been serving social media content since they embarked in New York to cross over to 2023.

Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie's New York vacation has South Africans wishing they got more than just a glimpse of their fun life. Image: @liesllaurie

According to the medical doctor's previous post, the exciting trip was sponsored by Liesl and came as a Christmas gift.

"On Xmas morning, we give each other gifts and boy was I gifted this year! Baby girl booked me (and my new girl with silver hair) a trip overseas over New years! Words can’t express how lucky I am to have such a beautiful soulmate. We deserve each other. Ra DESERVE’ana!"

Since then, the famous couple has been sharing short videos and photos of their amazing time in New York. The lovers first posted snaps dressed in all black, as if they were in a Christmas rom-com film.

Musa and Liesl later took their Instagram followers to their lavish dinner at TAO Downtown Restaurant in pictures and videos.

The cutest photos they shared were when they wore adorable matching outfits on New Year's Eve. Liesl and Musa rocked matching black beanies, jeans and a white long-sleeve sweater with a yellow smiley face.

Check out some other pics and videos below:

South Africans show love to Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie's New York trip content

@hatimagal said:

"We definitely need the Mthombenis reality show, with Musa obviously doing his voice thing."

@iamleanned reacted:

"Picture perfect "

@makamandi shared:

"I love you guys so much. Keep loving each other the way you are doing. Just by being yourselves. #ABlessed2023ToTheMthombeni's❤️"

@fefe_magqoki posted:

"One thing about you: you don’t make us wait too long for your travel content. I love it!!"

@hlelo__nkosi replied:

"Argh man, finish my data please ❤️ I could listen to you all day"

@kat_cindy commented:

"Gosh, I love these vlogs. I love "Thee Mthombeni's"

@ngcobononny also said:

"Ncooh, what an awesome trip . So happy for you guys "

@mami_rosar added:

"Ohhhh this union ❤️ May Grace bind the Mthombenis"

Musa Mthombeni calls Andile Ncube a fake friend after he declared his love to his wife Liesl Laurie

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Dr Musa Mthombeni and Andile Ncube's friendship is in shambles. Following a phone call involving the doctor's wife, Liesl Laurie, the medical doctor shocked Mzansi by referring to the sports presenter as a fake friend.

Andile and Musa are known for their online banter and it was no different when Mthombeni posted on Twitter that 2023 hasn't been kind to him in terms of friendship.

Andile was spotted in Musa's comments section, making it clear that Musa was referring to him. According to the SABC presenter, he told Liesl he loves her when he mistakenly thought it was Musa.

