Cassper Nyovest performed the trending Tobetsa dance challenge and added a little flair to his version

The viral video was posted on New Year's Eve and Mzansi can't get enough of the funny clip

People loved Cassper's vibe and they left hundreds of comments making fun of the way he was pointing his finger

Cassper Nyovest performs the 'Tobetsa' dance challenge. Image: @casspernyovest/TikTok

Cassper Nyovest proved that he doesn't take himself too seriously and had a ball participating in the Tobetsa dance challenge.

The rapper can be seen in the video, which has been circulating on different social media platforms, dancing while making funny faces.

He also cheekily pointed his finger in the air and hilariously improvised by digging in his ear and nose.

Cassper, who is known to be a great dancer, didn't miss a beat and was perfectly in rhythm with the amapiano song.

Mzansi peeps were thoroughly entertained by his comical version and many said his fingers can't be trusted anymore.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Read a few comments from Mzansi people below:

@yolly_ndaba said:

"One thing about you, you'll dance. So cute man."

@pref_presh stated:

"When I group up I want to be you. "

@leratomamaphumolobusani mentioned:

"A whole mood."

@lisar015 added:

"My crush since 2015. I am not giving up."

@misskooperlooks asked:

"Which one is this one that pokes the nose bro? "

@kxng_tso wrote:

"Why was the finger in the nose?"

@a_n_d_i_l_e26 posted:

"I think you are at a point in your life where you are comfortable doing anything. You've seen and had it all."

@wasgoodchichi said:

"Your face is killing me."

@moses_nyagota26 commented:

"I don't trust your fingers anymore."

Source: Briefly News