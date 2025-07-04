Tony Dayimane is said to have had a weekend from hell after a promoter failed to meet his demands

The rapper reportedly requested five-star treatment after being booked for a concert, but his rider was apparently ignored

This comes weeks ahead of Dayimane's forthcoming project, and fans are eager to hear what he's cooked up

Tony Dayimane reportedly clashed with an event promoter. Images: 2022AFRICA, METROFMSA

Source: Twitter

Poor Tony Dayimane was apparently not treated like royalty at a recent event, much to his surprise.

Promoter allegedly gives Tony Dayimane the cold shoulder

It has been reported that rapper Tony Dayimane did not receive the king treatment he expected from concert promoters.

According to TshisaLIVE, the Skuta Baba hitmaker was booked to perform at a show in Pietermaritzburg, the Coolest in the City Festival on 28 June 2025, but things took a turn when the promoter did not meet his list of demands, which included booking him into a five-star hotel and fetching him from the airport.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"He began ordering the organiser to book him into a hotel in Umhlanga and demanded to be fetched from King Shaka Airport."

Tony Dayimane was reportedly booked into a B&B instead of a five-star hotel like he had asked. Image: 2022AFRICA

Source: Twitter

Apparently, this couldn't be done, but that wasn't the end of it. Later on, after his performance, instead of being treated to a comfortable five-star hotel, Dayimane was moved to a modest bed and breakfast, and sources allege he was "fuming."

Meanwhile, despite all the drama, TshisaLIVE reports that the organiser had nothing but positive things to say about the concert, and looks forward to working with Dayimane in the future.

The scandal comes a month ahead of Dayimane's upcoming project, Big Boy II, and who knows, we might get to hear his side of the story.

Tony Dayimane readies his new project

As Tony Dayimane prepares for his upcoming release, fans have gotten a taste of what to expect in the project with the release of his latest single, Dilikiyane, which features chart-topping rapper Usimamane.

Usimamane previously worked with Dayimane on his song Bank, which became a streaming success.

Big Boy II officially drops on 18 July, and with a music video out, not to mention the official EP tracklist, fans are getting ready to feast:

sontaba_ sulked:

"That’s so far! I know it’s worth the wait, though."

steazy_beatz said:

"The best news for the day."

kgauhelo_x was excited:

"@tonydayimane and @mashbeatz_twc are about to make the world go crazy!"

onelisa_shumane

"We will be there."

An event promoter reportedly ignored Tony Dayimane’s rider. Image: RealSihleIV

Source: Twitter

yungtweezythaking was excited:

"A day after my birthday! Mandela waaaaay."

thee_rozay raved:

"This is the best news I've heard all day!"

akhuxolositunda posted:

"Big boy II is about to drop!!"

Kabza De Small records new song with Thatohatsi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Kabza De Small's upcoming track with Thatohatsi.

The singer previewed their song in a new video and even explained the message behind her lyrics.

Kabza is getting ready to release his long-awaited album, and fans are eager to hear his work with Thatohatsi:

__Tsatsii said:

"I swear Thatohatsi’s music is going to make me cry this year, she’s just too good."

Source: Briefly News