South African musician Samthing Soweto has marked his major comeback in the music scene with his new album

The Deda hitmaker released his highly anticipated album, Touch Is a Move: Good Morning

Fans are excited to see the talented star back in the limelight, looking at his past with music industry drama

Samthing Soweto's 'Touch Is a Move: Good Morning' has received many reviews from fans. Image: Oupa Bopape

Samthing Soweto drops album

New music Friday just got a whole lot better. Vocalist Samthing Soweto's album is finally here. After teasing the project with the release of his single Deda, Samthing Soweto has finally delivered, and the people are impressed.

On 4 July 2024, Samthing Soweto released Touch Is a Move: Good Morning, and it is available on all streaming platforms. Just a few hours after its release, the Afropop album climbed to the number 1 spot on the Apple Music Top Album chart. Check out the X post:

Prior to the album's release, the singer penned an appreciative letter to his supporters for holding him down when he went MIA.

"Ngiyabonga to everyone who stood by me while I was quiet. Even when I stopped posting, you kept my name alive, making my song ideas trend like full releases. That gave me the courage to keep going. That gave me the courage to keep going."

"I’ve been moving around South Africa, working with many incredible people like Producer/Musician and @JohnLundun and my co-writer on this song, @AnzoNgubeni, to shape this and the album that follows. The album is called Touch Is a Move: Good Morning, and it will be released on the 4th of July. But it starts here, with #Deda. “Mabudede ubumnyama buvele ukukhanya!”"

Samthing Soweto has released 'Touch Is a Move: Good Morning' album. Image: Samthing Soweto

What SA says about Samthing Soweto's album

The people are impressed, and some fans even said Sam was missed in the industry. One of the artists featured in the album on the song Yena Yedwa, rapper Blxckie, praised Sam for featuring him in what he calls a masterpiece.

"I dont think i’ve ever mentioned how much I appreciate being on this song. It means a lot to me mainly cause this is samthing soweto the legend and sometimes I really be forgetting how far this journey has taken me. Hamban niyolalela uswidi wento. (Go and listen to this sweet music,)" he wrote.

Sam thanked the rapper for adding gems to the song.

Here are some more reactions online:

@ForeverPhil replied:

"You deserve it. I am so happy for you, Sam."

@NostraSaint shared:

"From 3 AM listening to your album from home, car, work, now I'm going back home still listening to it."

Mbalenhle said:

"We love you, Sam."

@Khanya354689 congratulated:

"As it should, the fact that there's only one feature in the album is impressive. Congratulations."

@dehiitman_ stated:

"I appreciate musicians who still release albums with digital sleeves."

Sjava hails Samthing Soweto

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sjava wished Samthing Soweto well leading up to the album release.

After announcing the release of his single, Deda, Sjava was one of the people cheering the singer on.

