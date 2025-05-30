Sjava sent his well-wishes to Samthing Soweto after announcing the release of his latest single, Deda

The singer is gearing up for his highly anticipated musical comeback in July, as he will be releasing his album

After all Samthing Soweto has been through in the industry, fans are ecstatic and are rooting for him, including Sjava

Sjava wishes Samthing Soweto well as he announced the release of his album in July. Image: SamthingSoweto, Sjava_atm

Award-winning muso Sjava has sent a special message to Samthing Soweto, showing his support for the musician.

Sjava gives major shoutout to Samthing Soweto

Samthing Soweto trended after he announced the release of his newest single. The singer received love from fans and colleague Sjava. The Isibuko hitmaker wished Sam well.

He penned a loving message to his followers, thanking them for supporting him when nobody did. He noted the people who stood by him even after he went MIA.

"Ngiyabonga to everyone who stood by me while I was quiet. Even when I stopped posting, you kept my name alive, making my song ideas trend like full releases. That gave me the courage to keep going. That gave me the courage to keep going."

Samthing Soweto has announced the highly anticipated release of his album, sharing that Deda was a taste of what fans can expect. The album is titled Touch Is a Move: Good Morning, and it will be released on 4 July 2025 on major streaming platforms.

"I’ve been moving around South Africa, working with many incredible people like Producer/Musician and @JohnLundun and my co-writer on this song, @AnzoNgubeni, to shape this and the album that follows. The album is called Touch Is a Move: Good Morning, and it will be released on the 4th of July. But it starts here, with #Deda. “Mabudede ubumnyama buvele ukukhanya!”"

His last line loosely translates to: "Let the dark fade and the light shine."

Fans are amped for Samthing Soweto music

Mzansi peeps are excited to hear what Samthing Soweto had been cooking.

@MusaMzilikazi said:

"Samthing Soweto is too good with his pen, he is just like Sjava. I can't wait for his music."

Qhawe Romeo said:

"I am touched by the caption and the theme song. There’s a story behind every successfully achieved goal."

Unkol_Kel shared:

"Can tomorrow be the 4th of July. We’re finally getting THE ALBUM."

Zingi exclaimed:

"Countdown to 4 July. Oh, I’m so excited!!"

Definitely.that_girl cried:

"Album? I am not crying, you are."

Buttercups Zuko screamed:

"Thank you, bhuti. What an amazing song. Can’t wait for the album."

Silver Caramel responded:

"Nah guys, God loves us this year. Because ain't no way we're getting an album too."

Sjava's fashion causes drama online

In a previous report from BrieflyNews, Sjava is making waves in the fashion world with his stylish outfits, whether performing or relaxing at the comfort of his own home.

