Samthing Soweto is gearing up to release his new song, and it's just the news fans have been waiting for

The singer has been rather quiet about his music since the exploitation reports exploded, and fans welcomed him back

Mzansi is ready for another Samthing Soweto hit, with many saying it was long overdue

Fans are ready for Samthing Soweto’s new song. Image: samthingsoweto

Fans are ready to welcome Samthing Soweto back after the singer announced his return with another song.

Samthing Soweto finally announces new music

Samthing Soweto is officially ready to end his hiatus with some new music.

The Akanamali hitmaker finally got his Twitter (X) page back after having it taken over by a mysterious hacker, and says he's ready to share his art with the world.

Taking to his social media pages, the singer officially shared that Deda was on the way, dropping on Friday, 30 May 2025.

Samthing Soweto is finally releasing a new song. Image: samthingsoweto

This would be his first release since his drama with DJ Maphorisa exploded, where he "exposed" Porry of exploitation and had social media turning their backs on the controversial producer.

Affectionately known as "Iqanda le country" (the country's egg/ treasure) since the incident with Maphorisa, Samthing Soweto archived his Instagram feed to leave space for the announcement:

"Deda coming out this Friday."

South Africans express excitement over Samthing Soweto's release

Fans and followers welcomed Samthing Soweto back and can't wait for the singer's song to drop.

Many said the song was long overdue, alluding to having waited long for the singer to release new music.

Fans can't wait for Samthing Soweto’s new song. Image: samthingsoweto

Deda serves as his first drop since 10K Yey'nkomo from 2024, aside from Amalanga Awafani, and his loyal fans have waited patiently for the singer to come back with something new:

kimberly_simelane was excited:

"Our very own Frank Ocean! You just made my morning!"

alegre_makhavane said:

"We can all agree that it’s a good morning indeed."

mkhwanazi.nhlaka posted:

"You've been starving us with great music, big bro, it's about that time."

yandii_shandis added:

"Your music, bro? No way. You really deserve your flowers."

mxo.iconliving wrote:

"Hopefully, it comes with visuals too, that would do crazy numbers. Big dawg needs more music videos, Nodoli deserved a music video."

ngwanes0 responded:

"Nna, I miss you, yaz? I was thinking about you this morning, even. Which makes sense now."

johny_theblessd added:

"This is the best news, what a time! I can't wait to hear the new music, single or album?"

dik_tril_GP alluded to the DJ Maphorisa scandal:

"See how nice it is to drop with no one refusing to clear a verse on your song?"

