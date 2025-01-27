Samthing Soweto recently announced that he was hacked by a mysterious account on X

The account, which is posing as a Michael Jordan fan page, has deleted Samthing Soweto's posts

The singer's comeback to social media is off to a dramatic start as he warned fans to be vigilant of the hacker's moves

A mysterious hacker took over Samthing Soweto's X account. Images: Samthing Soweto

Source: Facebook

It wasn't long after Samthing Soweto ended his social media hiatus that he lost one of his pages to a hacker.

Hacker steals Samthing Soweto's account

Samthing Soweto can't catch a break, and if he isn't battling DJ Maphorisa over royalties, he's fighting with hackers on social media!

The Akanamali singer recently announced that he lost his Twitter (X) account after a hacker posing as a Michael Jordan fan page did a fast one on him and deleted his posts.

It's unknown how the account was stolen. However, his dilemma is reminiscent of actress Rorisang Mohapi losing her TikTok account although luckily, he's not facing extortion threats!

Samthing Soweto's Twitter (X) page was hacked. Image: Samthing Soweto

Source: Facebook

Samthing Soweto sent a stern warning to fans on his Instagram page to be vigilant of the hacker, mj_official23's moves, and assured them that he's getting to the bottom of it:

"I have started talking to the team at X, and hopefully they'll get to the bottom of it. Please be vigilant, guys, and help me share the message so we can all be safe."

A Michael Jordan fan page hacked Samthing Soweto's X account. Image: mj_official23

Source: Twitter

mj_official23 has taken over Samthing Soweto's X account. Image: Original

Source: Twitter

Other celebrities who've been hacked

Connie Ferguson recently warned her fans against people impersonating her on social media through Forex scams

Somizi Mhlongo said fans were on their own after more were scammed by "him" despite his constant warnings

Nkosazana Daughter's shows were put on hold after an unknown individual posing as her manager and booking agent hacked her booking phone number to scam unsuspecting event organisers

Lady Du also suffered the same fate after her booking phone number was hacked, prompting her to warn promoters and event organisers of potential scams

Samthing Soweto celebrates his birthday

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Samthing Soweto's reaction to fans wishing him a happy birthday.

Netizens gathered with warm and hilarious birthday wishes to "iqanda leCountry," with many making music requests:

SisiphoMatyolo4 asked:

"Now, when are you going back in studio? We need new music from you."

