Somizi Mhlongo got real about the people being duped by scammers pretending to be him

He said he had no sympathy for the victims after constantly verifying his identity on social media

Mzansi dragged the victims for always falling for the scammers' tricks, saying they were to blame for their suffering

Somizi Mhlongo says he has no sympathy for the people scammed by his online impersonators. Images: somizi

Somizi Mhlongo says he's sick and tired of having to verify his identity after his supporters got scammed.

Somizi Mhlongo calls out scam victims

Somizi Mhlongo says he's not sorry for his supporters who've gotten scammed over the years, saying it was their own doing.

Having been a victim of identity theft, the media personality says he has had to verify his identity several times after fans came forward claiming to have been scammed by him:

"They keep scamming you with my name 'cause you love easy money; I don't feel sorry for you anymore. I keep saying I'll never borrow or ask for money. I only have verified accounts across all social media platforms. Anizwa."

Mzansi reacts to Somizi Mhlongo's statement

Netizens agreed with SomGAGA and said his "victims" had no one else to blame but themselves:

royal_dineo recalled:

"Yoh! 'Cause wow, I don't know how many times Somizi DMed me on Tik Tok and I just had to laugh."

zakhona_zee4 said:

"The funny part is that when they get scammed, suddenly they find your verified account."

nos.sithole wrote:

"Also, why would @somizi ask them for money with all the people he has in his life? Let alone his own bank?"

charmedcrazy_13 declared:

"It's our fault and foolishness at this point if we get scammed in your name."

thabelo_muneri joked:

"Someone is still gonna be scammed after seeing this post."

sam_nino96 posted:

"Honestly, who the heck still falls for this nonsense?"

