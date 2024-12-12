Somizi Mhlongo and his best friend Vusi Nova's public display of affection (PDA) video went viral on social media

The two stars were seen in a clip posted by the controversial Musa Khawula, looking touchy and cosy together

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the celeb's friendship

Somizi and Vusi Nova showered each other with love. Image: @vusinova1, @somizi

The South African socialites and reality TV stars Somizi Mhlongo and Vusi Nova had social media buzzing as a video of them showcasing their PDA went viral.

The two besties never shy away from affection for each other in public, and a recent video of them all touchy and cosy was posted by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page.

The clip was captioned:

"Somizi Mhlongo with his best friend Vusi Nova."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Somizi and Vusi's video

Many netizens flooded the comments section after viewing the video of Mhlongo and his best friend, Vusi Nova. Here's what they had to say:

@Lebona_cabonena said:

"Can somebody borrow me a whip please."

@MalumeRichie wrote:

"They have tasted each other these two."

@PebblesNeo complimented:

"I love their friendship."

@Fit_Mandisa responded:

"This friendship is above friendship."

@Calvin_Thembz commented:

"We all know why Vusi has his hands in the pockets."

@MLANDO60870174 responded:

"We need pastor ENIGMA to tell the two that they won't see heaven."

@kgwatzen replied:

"These two are banging each other. There's no way LGBTQI+ can be friends like this. Remember, Vusi hated Mogale and didn't support Somizi's marriage."

@lewisjnr_ commented:

"How do you have a best friend like Somizi & let him hold onto you like that?"

