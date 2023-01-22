Somizi and Vusi Nova spent a day at the Fourways Farmer's Market enjoying the warm day and fun vibes

Their cosy pictures were posted on Instagram by Somizi, and their friendship looked stronger than ever

Somizi's followers were happy to see the tight Showbiz friends together again living their best life

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Somizi and Vusi Nova at Farmer's Market. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

The status of Somizi Mhlongo and Vusi Nova's relationship keeps confusing people who follow their socials.

The Idols SA judge and singer have sparked dating rumours in the past after they took trips together and posted videos and pictures looking like lovers.

On Saturday, Somizi posted pictures hanging out with Vusi and other friends that fuelled those rumours further.

Somizi has been linked to different people since his divorce from Mohale Motaung, but he has not claimed anyone publicly.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

There were rumours that he paid lobola for Pholoso Mohlala, but he quickly rubbished those talks.

See Somizi's Instagram pictures at Fourways Farmer's Market

Mzansi comments on Somizi and Vusi's outing

Instagrammers complimented Somizi on his cool outfit, and they said they were glad he was hanging out with Vusi again.

@thulsilehlophe posted:

"My favourite people, good to see you together.❤️"

@hlakzen said:

"My heart always melts when I see you two together.❤️"

mosemogolo_tsebe wrote:

"Lena lea re lwesha. Nice to see you together."

@clemykgao commented:

"My wish is to meet both of you (Somizi and Vusi)."

@datcutelizz commented:

"My everyday crush."

@missvee9051 added:

"Glad you guys are ok now."

@vivilicious_deliwe stated:

"My favourite friendship."

@dr_maweni asked:

"Bathong no invite.❤️"

Somizi Mhlongo finally confirms moving on after nasty divorce with Mohale Motaung, says his new boo is the one

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo is no longer riding solo. The 'Living The Dream With Somizi' star recently revealed that he is in a relationship.

Social media has been awash with rumours that Somizi is dating different people since his divorce. The larger-than-life media personality was rumoured to be dating Ndikuthandile hitmaker Vusi Nova, he also poured cold water on reports that he paid lobola for actor Pholoso Mohlala.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News