A video of a vibey Afrikaner family chilling and having fun at a braai gave social media users fuzzy feelings

Two gents were the stars of the funny clip as they danced to the timeless Vuli Ndela song by Brenda Fassie

Mzansi TikTokkers were properly entertained by the guys who had no rhythm, but they gave them an A for effort

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A vibey family party at a braai. Image: @scorpioq_80/TikTok

Source: UGC

South Africa might be facing a mountain of problems, but its citizens definitely know how to have fun and make light of difficult situations.

A video of a family having a lekker braai brought smiles to many faces scrolling the TikTok timeline.

Two guys can be seen in a clip posted by @scorpioq_80 representing all the people with two left feet with their unrehearsed and uncoordinated dance.

They looked like they were having tons of fun goofing around with their loved ones around and dancing to Brenda Fassie's Vuli Ndela.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

People offered the gents dance lessons in the comments section, and they thanked them for making them laugh.

Mzansi's comments on the funny TikTok video

@stienabee said:

"Well done guys. I love my country."

@sello7997gmail.co posted:

"The winner is the one with black clothes."

@user2439354830554 mentioned:

"I like this family, proudly South African. South Africans are happy people, although they have problems they are jolly."

@phuti1993 suggested:

"Wonderful guys but next time call me to get you a choreographer cos the energy is great."

@alicetlhone stated:

"You guys are awesome, you rock."

@tukskay mentioned:

"That's the spirit keep it up, guys."

@kopano412 shared:

"I want to have what they are having, maybe I can find myself listening to Kurt Darren."

@7al_e said:

"I am no longer leaving South Africa cancel my visa with a penalty."

Mrs Bullock smashes another challenge, Mzansi says she owned It: “Bathong Nomthandazo, you nailed it!”

Briefly News reported that praise and applause continue to follow Mrs Bullock ever since her famous viral video, but this one shows her killing another challenge with a similar reception.

@deemrsbee is still racking up crazy views on TikTok, where the video accumulated almost 500 000 page views. The challenge has multiple steps to it, and Mrs Bullock nailed each one.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News