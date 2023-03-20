Are studies getting you down? That doesn't seem to be a problem for this group of talented dancing students

The learners gave the whole of Mzansi a much-needed lesson on how to slay the Kilimanjaro challenge and still hit the books

They are one of many reasons Mzansi can't seem to get enough of the challenge, with people saying they wish the dance were around when they were at school

Some kids find it hard to keep up with trends on TikTok and stay on the books. But one group of kids proved that doing both can get you an A+ in the classroom and on the internet. A group of learners taking on the viral Kilimanjaro dance has Mzansi in a chokehold.

Learners school SA on viral 'Kilimanjaro' challenge.

Source: TikTok

It's more than just the coordination but the slick way they recreate the challenge while still hitting the books that the internet seems to love.

With 5 million views, Mzansi can't stop watching the 'Kilimanjaro' school special

The viral challenge has brought much joy to South Africans over the past couple of weeks. The video posted by @shawn_dracula has five million views, and netizens cannot get enough of the dancing students.

Watch the video here:

Netizens want lessons from the learners

There was not enough praise in the world that Mzasni could offer the learners.

Briefly News compiled the best comments:

@baby_boy_a_harzad thought they made it look too good:

"Boy making it look so easy."

@british_301 imagined the teacher's reaction:

"Teacher :What is? Student :Kilimanjaro."

@yaboybullet10 thought this was a love story between the learners:

"And that’s the story of how I met your mother."

@efron.h.fungula decided he wanted to be a part of Mzansi:

"Can I have a South African friend?"

@gemriess remembered the good old days:

"So sad how this dance didnt existwhile I was still in school."

