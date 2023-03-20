Cooking is not an easy skill, and one TikTokker proved some things don't have to be shared on social media

@bonis.wa shared her "simple" meal on TikTok, and the internet did not hold back what they thought of it

Mzansi spared no feelings and roasted the girl, some asked her never to touch a pot again in her life

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

They say the way to a loved one's heart is through their stomach, but some people might need to try another route. One TikTokkker learned this lesson the hard way when she decided to post her cooking skills on TikTok.

Mzansi roasted amateur cook and her 'simple' meal. Image: @bonis.wa Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Mzansi had a few choice words as @bonis.wa demonstrated how she makes a 'simple' meal for her family. Some were funny, some were sarcastic, and others were not so kind.

Mzansi was left-side-eyeing the chef

What was supposed to be a simple "cook with me" video turned into a roasting session as Mzansi went in on the poor girl's meal. To say no one was impressed is an understatement.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the video here:

In true South African fashion, the girl was not spared

No one knows how to roast quite as hard as South Africans. The poor girl was not spared in the comment section. Who knew the TikTok streets were so vicious?

Briefly News compiled the best comments here:

@davevanboren made his thoughts clear

"Never touch a pot ever again in your life."

@mammie_black gave some encouragement:

"At least you can cook pap chommi."

@zwi_thickiswa was not convinced:

"Reason I don’t eat chicken stew outside my home‍."

@matotonpr shared his thoughts:

"I don’t think the problem is the simplicity. It definitely has to do with cooking skills."

@krb_tsi had a problem with the ingredients:

"Mara if people don't want to cook they must just say. Royco soup, aneva."

TikTokker's loadshedding gas stove pizza has Mzansi applauding her innovation

From a not-so-great cook to a very creative one. Briefly News recently reported on an innovative chef giving her take on a loashedding pizza.

When loadshedding is getting us all down, one cook showed that you can still have your favourite meals in the dark. The pizza made on a gas stove was pure genius.

This time all of Mzansi applauded as the women proved you could get creative in any situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News