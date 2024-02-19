A wedding party in Limpopo performed a choreographed dance that sent Mzansi into fits of laughter

The TikTok video shows the groomsmen and bridesmaids hilariously struggling to keep up with the music

The side-splitting celebrations sparked colourful reactions from South Africans on the platform

A dance video of a Limpopo wedding entertained Mzansi. Image: @mokhinemotswaledi

Source: TikTok

A wedding video took the internet by storm. For most Mzansi people, a dance step is mandatory at wedding celebrations, but not everyone nails it.

Newlyweds celebrate wedding

Like a newly married couple who celebrated their nuptials in Limpopo. From the moment the music started, it was clear this wasn't going to be your typical wedding dance.

The bride and bridesmaids lined up on one side, the groom and groomsmen on the other. As the music played, the men launched into a high-speed rendition of the dance, leaving the women scrambling to keep pace.

Wedding step video goes viral

Posted on TikTok by the bride's cousin @mokhinemotswaledi, the video quickly garnered thousands of views and lively reactions.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi entertained by dance video

From crying with laughter to tagging friends, the comments section was flooded with amusement. With every misstep and fumbled move, the laughter only grew louder.

See some of the comments below:

@Yaya noted:

"Someone said kuyaphuthuma."

@nunulabae posted:

"Haibo it’s giving playing soccer and stuff."

@risimaluu wrote:

"It gets funnier every time you watch it. I love this!"

@wewesokoyi commented:

"The instruction was, it’s simple babe, just run to the side then come back."

@Porcu._.n mentioned:

"When you’re having a bad morning then come across this."

@Shoki170 stated:

"What I like is that bridesmaids are trying to dance like them."

@mmajack84 said:

"I truly think the guys are soccer players."

@Tshifhiwa added:

"The dance coordinator cancelled a lot of cool moves cause he saw that it wasn't going to work out."

Source: Briefly News