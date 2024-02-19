A TikTok video captures a rare sighting of a suspected anaconda in the river during a group outing

The up-close footage dropped jaws on the social media platform, and viewers marvelled at the size of the snake

The comments section buzzed with speculation about the anaconda's sluggish movements, leading viewers to wonder what meal it consumed

A TikTok video of an anaconda gave netizens the shivers.

A group of people spotted what seemed like a massive anaconda during their outing.

The snake was on the other side of the river, slowly moving in the water. It paid the onlookers no mind.

Snake video becomes viral sensation

The rare sighting was shared on TikTok by @thiago.norberto1, and it quickly gained traction. It amassed a whopping 52 million views and counting.

TikTokkers amazed by giant snake

Viewers marveled at the sheer size of the slithering snake and the composure of those filming it.

Watch the video below:

Debate and speculation

Netizens made references to the infamous Anaconda movie and the danger posed by these reptiles. Some posted scary comments, guessing why the snake was moving leisurely.

They believe the anaconda recently consumed a large meal and added drama to the sighting.

@MakaLwahh joked:

"South Africa ngabe sebethe umnikazi kwasha kwacimßa."

@BL.WORLD stated:

"Abelungu abazi labeyofela khona."

@Hlogie_Mashatola posted:

"And y’all just stand there recording like y’all haven’t watched Anaconda. ‍♀️"

@flowerbelle wrote:

"They better be checking if they don't have someone missing in their group. That anaconda looks suspiciously full."

@10Neka 1000 said:

"I would’ve been on the highway back to my home."

@qvb2nty noted:

"Someone’s definitely missing."

@carolinesandall asked:

"Where is this? I want to make sure I never go."

@user5410668283571 mentioned:

"I think he just had someone or something to eat. Look how he's moving."

