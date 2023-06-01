A clip went viral on the internet as it shows a snake slithering about, and people were in awe of how big it was

The TikTok shows just how big the giant serpent was, and people could not get over it as it circulated on the socials

Online users flooded the comments to express their fears after they saw that the snake was easily several meters long

One snake became a hit on the internet. People could not believe how big the snake they were seeing was.

A very big snake left the internet scared after seeing how big it is. Image: @funnyanimals2023_.

Source: TikTok

The serpent's size attracted a lot of attention. The snake got over 60 000 likes and thousands of comments.

Huge snake fascinates TikTok users in viral video

A video posted by @funnyanimals2023_ shows a very big snake on the move. In the clip, you can hear the serpent hissing clearly. The British National History Museum reports that the world's biggest snake is the reticulated python. Watch the video below:

Netizens gobsmacked by size of snake

People are often scared by the snake video. This one was no exception, and people commented to express their terror. Here is what people said about the snake:

Eversnack commented:

"It has a lot of space for a few humans, how is that camara person so brave."

Ucstev noticed:

"And it just shedded so it’s friggin hungry!"

dioscuri1906 wrote:

"I thought I was going to have a heart attack when I saw a small snake coiled up. This would give me one for sure."

Debbie Smith902 added:

"I would drop dead at the sight of that snake."

adezzel1 replied:

"And you’ll be eaten by that snake. You better run."

Snake in water goes viral, enormous viper has peeps vowing never to swim again

Briefly News previously reported that a video went viral as it shows just how big snakes can get. The TikTok clip left many online users terrified to ever be near water again.

Online users commented on the TikTok video to express their disbelief. The video got over 6 000 comments as people discussed what they saw in the video.

One peson in the comments said they would never try to swim again, while others were in awe of how big the snake looked.

