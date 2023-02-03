A TikTok video showing people catching a massive snake has left some shook

TikTok user @joshchancey55 shared the video showing the huge snake being pulled from the water

People thought it was a crocodile and couldn’t believe their eyes when the body just kept on coming

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Snakes are sneaky critters and one of the most feared things in the world. Brave men set a trap to catch a snake that looked as if it is big enough to swallow a human with ease.

TikTok user @joshchancey55 shared a video showing a huge snake being pulled from the water. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Most people have watched terrifying movies where snakes eat humans, and it has left people fearful for life. No matter how big or small the snake, best believe someone will be screaming.

TikTok user @joshchancey55 shared a video showing how the men caught the huge snake. It is an eye-opener watching the snake come out of the water – it is ginormous!

Take a look:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

TikTok users can’t believe the size of the snake

People thought it was a crocodile until its huge body emerged from the water. The snake was meters long and people just could not believe their eyes.

See some of the shocking comments:

@Aroki Jatta said:

“When you realise it’s not a crocodile ”

@The Last Starfighter said:

“This is why I live where the air hurts my face ✌️”

@Iain Doull said:

“More to the point who thought pulling the massive angry death worm towards him was a good idea”

@kez said:

“Jeez I didn't expect a snake! I thought it was a crocodile ”

Massive snake gets pulled from the wheel arch of a car: Viral video has thousands of SA people screaming

In related news, Briefly News reported that snakes are a big no for many people. So, when Mzansi peeps saw men pulling a massive snake from the wheel arch of a car, they swiftly removed themselves from the situation.

Not only are snakes seen as a bad omen in many African cultures, but they are also just generally creepy and scary to many people.

Twitter page @VehicleTrackerz shared the video showing two men pulling the huge snake out of the car's body. That thing must have been at least two meters long!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News