Mzansi people are officially scared of the beach thanks to a Cape cobra who decided to take a dip

TikTok user @bokvanblerkreal shared footage of the majestic snake body surfing as if it were on vacay

People went into a panic and made it clear that they will no longer be seeing them in the water

Just when people with a fear of snakes thought they were relatively safe at the beach, a Cape Cobra comes along and takes a dip.

The TikTok video has every person second-guessing if it was seaweed touching their leg the last time they went for a swim or if it was a frikken snake!

TikTok user @bokvanblerkreal shared a video of a Cape Cobra casually playing in the waves on a local beach. The snake looked super chilled, swimming back and forth in the waves.

Take a look for yourself:

Getting facts from the snake professionals

Briefly News spoke to Ralph Riggens from Ultimate Exotics to find out if this is normal for a Cape Cobra. This is what he said:

“Cape cobras have a large distribution range, extending across the Western, Northern and Eastern Cape, they are found mostly in arid, rocky regions so it is rather unusual to find one swimming in the ocean, hopefully, the lost Cape cobra found his way home ”

The people of Mzansi scratch beach visit off of their weekend plans

The people of Mzansi were not loving the snake beach action at all. This had many claiming a ‘new fear’ had been unlocked and the beach is no longer their safe place lol.

See some of the funny comments:

@Miss _ Jay said:

“Nee!! iemand ht gese dis mooi ♀️am leaving vacations with immediate effect.”

@nasreen.k4 said:

“Now you gave me phobia. I will always think the ocean has venom in it”

@Hurricane_Dawn said:

“That's me I will be screaming like a little girl.”

@BerlindaLeigh said:

“Cape Town I am in Cape Town! think Imma give the beach a skip ”

@Nkosikhona said:

“You'll never see me at a beach with murky waters again.”

