A speech therapist and audiologist tried Pedro's for the first time after seeing viral videos claiming it's better than Nando's, but came away defending the original chain

She stated that Pedro's is nice in its way, but doesn't come close to Nando's quality, asking people to stop disrespecting the popular restaurant chain

The comparison sparked over 3,000 reactions as South Africans continue the heated debate between the two Portuguese chicken competitors

A woman has reignited the fierce debate between Pedro's and Nando's after sharing her honest review of the Portuguese chicken rivals.

Content creator @tshililos, who works as a speech therapist and audiologist at Chikhoo Speech Therapy and Audiology, posted her first Pedro's experience in mid-June with the caption:

"Trying Pedros for the first time."

Standing outside a Pedro's restaurant, she decided to settle the debate once and for all after seeing countless videos claiming Pedro's beats Nando's in taste and value.

After trying Pedro's chicken and Portuguese rolls, she delivered her verdict:

"So I'm trying Pedro's for the first time after seeing lots of videos saying it's better than Nando's. Guys, this Pedro's thing is nice in its own way, but please, it's no way near Nando's. Stop disrespecting Nando's."

Her honest assessment didn't stop there. She later posted asking for recommendations for different Pedro's locations around Johannesburg, acknowledging that quality can vary depending on the area – a sentiment she applies to Nando's as well.

SA weighs in on the chicken war

The video attracted strong opinions from South Africans who are passionate about their Portuguese chicken preferences.

@tlangelani_tsonga_queen agreed:

"I fully agree with you, Nando's is Nando's. Pedro's is Pedro's."

@fulufhelo_nemutanzhela_folow disagreed:

"So much better than Nando's."

@marvie_takie_tshivhangani shared:

"We love Pedro's and hubby loves Nando's"

@madonsela_ayanda_perceverance stated:

"I tried Pedro's once, guess what, I never went back."

@percy_mabanga noted:

"Pedro's are not the same, ours taste just like Nando's 🤌🏽"

Pedro's vs. Nando's

The ongoing rivalry between these Portuguese chicken chains has divided South African food lovers for years. Pedro's has gained popularity as a more affordable alternative to Nando's, especially during tough economic times when fuel prices and interest rates keep rising.

Many customers admit that Pedro's offers similar flavours at much lower prices, making it attractive to budget-conscious families. However, Nando's loyalists argue that nothing beats the original's consistent taste and quality, even if it costs more.

However, Pedro's faces criticism for long waiting times at certain locations, which can frustrate hungry customers. Nando's, meanwhile, maintains its reputation for consistency across different branches, though its higher prices put it out of reach for some families.

The debate often comes down to personal priorities: those who value premium taste stick with Nando's, while budget-conscious diners appreciate Pedro's value proposition.

