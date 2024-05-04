Eva Longoria's siblings: Everything to know about her 3 sisters

Eva Longoria is an American producer, director, actress and businesswoman best known for her roles in Desperate Housewives and The Sentinel. In 2023, she made her feature directorial debut with Flamin’ Hot, which received an Academy Award nomination. But behind the star’s illustrious career are her three sisters, whom she considers her role models and greatest cheerleaders. Discover exciting details about Eva Longoria’s siblings.

Longoria debuted in 1999 and has since starred in over 60 films and TV shows. Some of her accolades include ALMA, Bambi, Screen Actors Guild and Teen Choice Awards.

Although details about Eva’s professional life are available to the broader public, how much do you know about her personal life, especially her family background?

Eva Longoria's profile summary

Full name Eva Jacqueline Longoria Other names Eva Longoria Parker, Eva Longoria Christopher Gender Female Date of birth 15 March 1975 Age 49 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Corpus Christi, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater California State University, Texas A&M University Height 5’2’’ (157 cm) Weight 53 kg (117 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse José Bastón Children 1 Parents Ella Eva Mireles and Enrique Longoria Jr. Siblings 3 Profession Actress, producer, director Years active 1999-present Net worth $80 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

How old is Eva Longoria?

Eva Longoria (aged 49 years as of 2024) was born on 15 March 1975 in Corpus Christi, Texas, USA. She is the youngest of the four daughters of her Tejano parents, Ella Eva Mireles and Enrique Longoria Jr.

The Dragnet star earned her Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology at Texas A&M University-Kingsville. In May 2013, she received her master’s degree in Chicano studies from the California State University, Northridge.

Who are Eva Longoria’s siblings?

The film producer has three sisters, Esmeralda Josephina, Emily Jeannette and Elizabeth Judina Longoria.

While the celebrity siblings prefer private lives, they occasionally step into the limelight to support their famous sister. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Eva shared how her sister helped shape her into the woman she is today.

I come from a family of independent, strong women. I did not have to look far for those role models.

Below is a glimpse of Eva Longoria’s sisters ranked oldest to youngest.

Elizabeth Judina Longoria

Elizabeth Judina (aged 57 as of 2024) was born on 11 October 1966 with an intellectual disability. While appearing on Kerry Washington’s YouTube series, Street You Grew Up On, Jacqueline opened up about her sister’s special needs and how it affected their adolescence.

My older sister’s special needs shaped my childhood. [The doctors] told my parents that she would never walk, talk or have emotion. They said she would probably pass away very early, but now, in her fifties, she has a job and a boyfriend, and Liza is doing amazing.

In her interview with PEOPLE, the actress narrated how Judina’s predicament also influenced her to become a philanthropist.

We grew up in her [Liza’s] world, which meant volunteering a lot. It also meant knowing community programs and giving back to people we never knew. I always wondered, ‘Who are these people helping our family with this program or that class?’ And my mom would explain they were philanthropists. So, I knew that word early in my life, and that is what I wanted to be. I said, ‘I want to be a philanthropist when I grow up.’

Emily Jeannette Longoria

Jeannette was born on 19 August 1969 and is currently 54 years old. However, little is known about her as she maintains a low-key profile.

Esmeralda Josephina Traube

Esmeralda (aged 51 as of 2024) was born on 7 November 1972. In 2005, she exchanged nuptials with a man called Scott Traube.

Is Eva Longoria married?

The businessman was married to on-screen star Tyler Christopher from 2002 to 2004. In November 2004, she met Tony Parker, a former professional basketball player.

The duo tied the knot in July 2007 but finalised their divorce in January 2011. Tony had allegedly cheated on the actress with Erin Barry, then his teammate's wife.

In December 2015, Jacqueline announced her engagement to Mexican businessman José Bastón. The couple, who had met on a blind date, married on 21 May 2016. They welcomed their first child in 2018.

Eva Longoria’s career

With a career spanning over two decades, Jacqueline has raised her career ranks to become a household name in the entertainment industry. Some of her acting credits include:

Telenovela (2015-2016)

(2015-2016) Empire (2017)

(2017) Dog Days (2018)

(2018) Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)

(2019) Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event (2020)

(2020) The Boss Baby: Family Business (2021)

(2021) Unplugging (2022)

What is Eva Longoria’s net worth?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Jacqueline’s net worth at $80 million. Her income primarily stems from her successful career as an actress, producer, director, and entrepreneur.

Are Eva Longoria and Evan Longoria related?

Despite their similar names, Eva and Evan are not biologically related. Eva is an actress, while Evan is a professional basketball player.

Eva Longoria’s siblings have always been by her side, providing the proverbial support she needs in the ever-evolving entertainment industry. Despite Longoria's celebrity status, the star has three sisters who avoid the limelight.

