Who is Bill Kaulitz's wife or girlfriend? Everything about his dating history

Bill Kaulitz is a German singer and songwriter best known for his project with pop rock band Tokio Hotel. As an accomplished singer, there have been enquiries into his private life, which he often shies away from. The investigation into who Bill Kaulitz's wife or girlfriend is has led some sections of the public to believe that he might not be straight.

Bill Kaulitz performed at Lake of Kemnade in Witten near Bochum, Germany. Photo: Andreas Rentz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Bill Kautlitz is a German-born songwriter and singer whose career as the lead vocalist of a boyhood band skyrocketed him into celebrity status. His genre of music encompasses pop-rock, pop-punk, alternative rock, electro-pop, post-grunge, emo-pop, and synth-pop. Besides this, who is Bill Kaulitz's partner?

Profile summary and bio

Full name Bill Kaulitz Nickname Billy Gender Male Date of birth 1 September 1989 Age 34 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Leipzig, East Germany Current residence United States of America Nationality German Ethnicity White Height in feet 6'4" Height in centimetres 192 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Body measurements in inches 37-29-12 Body measurements in centimetres 94-76-31 Shoe size 11 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Light brown Mother Simone Kaulitz Father Jörg W Siblings Tom Kaulitz Marital status Single Ex-partners Natalie Franz, Kim Paradise School Elector Joachim Friedrich High School Profession Singer, songwriter, model, voice actor, film producer, fashion designer, actor Net worth $30 million Social media field Instagram

Bill Kaulitz's wife

Bill Kaulitz's relationship has been sort of confusing for his ardent fans because of his fluid sexuality. In an interview about his love life, he said, "Maybe I'm just about to meet someone who changes my life forever, and if that happens, does it matter what gender they are?"

Billy revealed that he had been in a polyamorous relationship with a close friend and his partner in 2021, giving credence to his fluid sexuality.

Bill Kaulitz wore his make-up during the Sephora Summer Club in Monheim, Germany. Photo: Andreas Rentz

Source: Getty Images

Is Bill Kaulitz single?

He is currently single. However, in the past, he dated some celebrities. Bill Kaulitz's girlfriends were Kim Paradise, Rach L., and Natalie Franz.

Is Bill Kaulitz married?

Billy is currently not openly seeing anyone and has not offered a response to address such concerns. This is unlike his twin brother, Tom, who has been married to Heidi Klum since 2019, even though the latter is almost two decades older than him.

Does Bill Kaulitz have a kid?

Billy is yet to father any child biologically, and the same goes for his twin brother. However, the latter is stepfather to the four children that his wife had from her previous marriages.

Are Tom and Bill Kaulitz twins?

The brothers are twins. Bill Kaulitz was born on 1 September 1989, ten minutes after his identical twin brother, Tom. However, when he was seven, his mother and father, Simone Kaulitz and Jorg W, got divorced.

His mother remarried a guitarist from the German rock band Fatun, also called Gordon Trūmper.

What happened to Tom Kaulitz?

He and his twin brother became objects of female fantasies following their celebrity status in their teenage years. They were subject to stalking attacks by numerous gangs. A couple of stalkers once followed Tom Kaulitz to their parents' German home and assaulted their mother, Simone.

Bill Kaulitz and Tom Kaulitz received Best Entertainment at the German Television Award (Deutscher Fernsehpreis) at MMC Studios in Cologne, Germany. Photo: Andreas Rentz

Source: Getty Images

Not long after, Billy's brother allegedly crashed into one of the stalkers with his car before driving off at a gas station in early 2009. Tom was said to be facing an assault trial, but the charges were dropped, and he pressed charges of his own against the lady he had crashed into on the ground that she was stalking him.

What is Tom Kaulitz's language?

He is German and speaks the country's language. However, he speaks two other languages, French and English, fluently.

What is Bill Kaulitz's net worth?

The singer's net worth is estimated at $30 million. He made this from his singing, songwriting, designing, modelling, and voice acting career.

Who will be Bill Kaulitz's wife is still being determined, though the singer has dated some celebrities in the past. But then, it may be challenging to know the status of his relationship due to his elusive nature when it comes to such a topic. Nevertheless, he continues to help his fans with some good music, keeping him in the spotlight.

