Who is Jeremy Claudio, Jane Marczewski's ex-husband? All about him

Jeremy Claudio is an American singer-songwriter popularly known for being a part of the band Tiger Drive. He began his music journey when he was young and produced his first single when he was still in college. Since the inception of his career, he has worked with various artists and released many songs. What else do you know about Jane Marczewski's ex-husband?

Jeremy grew up in Brooklyn with his two sisters and parents. He currently serves as the lead vocalist and guitarist in the band he formed with friends.

Jeremy's profile and bio summary

Full name Jeremy Antonio Claudio Gender Male Date of birth 8 August 1989 Age 34 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Brooklyn, New York, USA Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Heterosexual Religion Christian Height in feet 5 feet 10 inches Weight in kilograms 75 kg Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Unmarried Occupation Singer-songwriter, producer, composer, Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram

How old is Jeremy Claudio?

The musician Jeremy Claudio (aged 34 years as of 2023) was born to his parents on 8 August 1989 in Brooklyn, New York.

Jeremy Claudio's songs

Since the beginning of his music career, Jeremy has released songs that have given him exposure, bagged him award nominations and contributed to his notoriety. Some of these include:

Pocket size

Fancier

What If I Never Met You

Holograms

U & I

Screenshot

Drunk & Naive

Promises

Jeremy Claudio's music

Jeremy's passion for music and singing, which led to song composition, showed itself during high school. He participated in various competitions and formed a band called Tiger Drive with his friends to get his musical talents out there.

Some of the songs he released under this band are Legend, Callin Me, Here We Come, The In-Between, and many more.

Jeremy Claudio's family

Jeremy is the son of Benjamin Claudio and Nichohl Maria Mendoza Wise. He has two sisters named Pattie and Susai, whom he grew up with in Brooklyn.

Who is Nightbirde?

Jane Marczewski, also known as Nightbirde, was an American singer-songwriter who rose to fame after competing on America's Got Talent. During her time on the show, she wowed judges and the audience such that she was given the golden buzzer.

However, her journey on the television talent show was short-lived because she was battling severe medical issues.

Jane Marczewski's cause of death

Jane lost her life to cancer on 19 February 2022. After four years, she succumbed to the disease and could not continue participating in America's Got Talent. She was 31 years old.

Jeremy Claudio on Nightbirde's death

Following his divorce from Jane, Jeremy remained off the media eyes, and no information has been found about his thoughts or feelings regarding the death of his ex-wife. However, unconfirmed reports state that he mourned her passing.

Did Jeremy and Jane Marczewski divorce?

The Holograms singer divorced her then-wife in 2019 after four years of marriage. His reason for divorcing her is unknown, but Jane was quoted in an article saying that her ex-husband filed for divorce because he did not love her anymore and could not bear the difficulties of her illness.

Jeremy Claudio was married to his then-wife, Jane Marczewski, for four years, after which he divorced her. Although the former pair did not stay married for long, Jeremy and Jane worked on some of the best musical projects.

