Lingashoni Teasers for February 2022: Latest episodes here!

The beautiful and captivating Lingashoni's storyline has managed to keep viewers engaged with each episode since the show was premiered in March 2021. The drama series shows that the world has no space for weaklings, which is why everyone has to step up their game to survive while ensuring they have a clear conscience. The Lingashoni teasers for February 2022 share new exciting scenes.

The drama series shows that the world has no space for weaklings.

Source: Twitter

Lingashoni on 1Magic revolves around Mandla Cele, a man who returns to his former poverty-stricken farm life as a successful entrepreneur after suffering from memory loss for a long time. However, he had established a new life with Seipati, while his estranged wife Puleng moved on with hers. So, what will he do after regaining his ability to recollect all that has happened in his past life?

Lingashoni Teasers for February 2022

This month's edition discusses how Mandla and Mdu ally to take down Robert, but well with their plan go well? Besides, will Robert rescind his commitment to putting the Mchunus behind bars? Discover more in the highlights below before the show's official broadcast.

Tuesday, 1st of February, 2022 - Episode 182

Mdu refuses to be persuaded that the Celes know Ace's whereabouts. Nevertheless, Mdu gives the Celes 24 hours to bring back Ace's body, while Mantoa gains knowledge of Mpumi and Mohau's friendship.

Wednesday, 2nd of February, 2022 - Episode 183

Tebatso wishes Seipati to throw Puleng under the bus, but Seipati eventually cracks and pledges to share information on where the body is. Finally, Mohau and Mpumi share a passionate kiss.

Thursday, 3rd of February, 2022 - Episode 184

Mandla and Seipati start again, while Mandla plans the best way to get rid of Puleng. Meanwhile, the Mchunus eventually discover where Ace's body lays. Finally, Donald reveals that he will commit himself to his marriage.

Monday, 7th of February, 2022 - Episode 185

Mandla hinders Mdu from retaliating, while Papi astonishes Letlotlo with the wedding date. However, Phakade declines to quit crime.

Tuesday, 8th of February, 2022 - Episode 186

Mohau becomes a Cele officially, while Mantoa presumes that Mpumi passed the night in Mohau's place. Then, Mpumi entices Donald in an attempt to hide her shame.

Wednesday, 9th of February, 2022 - Episode 187

The day eventually comes for Puleng, and NJ refuses to rest until she tells the truth. Finally, Robert is called into a meeting as the party almost concludes on what to do. But, unfortunately, Mohau's surname change creates a complicated situation.

Mohau's surname change creates a complicated situation.

Source: UGC

Thursday, 10th of February, 2022 - Episode 188

Puleng hears startling news about her fate, while Robert realises his fate with the movement. But then, Mantoa acts before the appropriate time and looks foolish.

Monday, 14th of February, 2022 - Episode 189

Mdu suggests an association with Mandla, while Robert finds out he is likely to be sacked. However, Mpumi hides her jealousy about Mohau's engagement with Mantoa.

Tuesday, 15th of February, 2021 - Episode 190

Robert is deprived of his premiership because an old friend takes over his position. Meanwhile, Puleng and Papi have a fallout, while Letlotlo cautions Puleng not to drag Papi into her mess. Finally, Mantoa persuades Mpumi to assist her in planning her wedding.

Wednesday, 16th of February, 2022 - Episode 191

Mandla and Mdu ally to take down Robert. However, Mdu tells Robert to start running, while Mantoa and Mohau dispute how much to spend on her wedding.

Thursday, 17th of February, 2022 - Episode 192

Robert declares war against criminals, while Papi loses his only family. Nevertheless, Mohau and Mantoa resolve not to have a lavish wedding ceremony.

Monday, 21st of February, 2022 - Episode 193

Robert commits to putting the Mchunus behind bars before getting a tape from an unidentified source. But, unfortunately, things are not going well at the lobola negotiations.

Tuesday, 22nd of February, 2022 - Episode 194

Puleng assists Mandla's vendetta against Papi. Elsewhere, Tebatso and Phakade learn the truth about one another, while Mantoa finally gets a wedding date.

Puleng assists Mandla's vendetta against Papi.

Source: UGC

Wednesday, 23rd of February, 2022 - Episode 195

Mandla gets his full memory back, and Robert resolves that Mohale's time to die has come. But then, Mpumi shows signs of nausea.

Thursday, 24th of February, 2022 - Episode 196

Puleng threatens to let people know that Papi is responsible for Ace's murder. Meanwhile, Mantoa discloses to Portia that Mpumi and Mohau had a thing before inviting everyone, especially Mpumi, to the wedding.

Monday, 28th of February, 2021 - Episode 197

After coming guns blazing, Robert, Mdu, Mandla, and Mohale agree. Meanwhile, MaNdabe and Prudence's murderers' identities eventually are known. Finally, Mantoa annoys Mohau with her last-minute wedding requests.

Robert

Robert receives an invitation to show up at a meeting to decide his fate. Unfortunately for him, after getting to know that he might be laid off, an old friend of his takes over his position, depriving him of his premiership. While Mandla and Mdu ally to take him down, he declares war against criminals and promises to put the Mchunus behind bars.

Mdu

Although not convinced that the Celes know Ace's whereabouts, he gives them 24 hours to return the body. He is on the verge of retaliating when Mandla hinders him. Later, he suggests an association with Mandla to take down Robert, even though he goes behind to inform their target to run for his life. So, what agreement did he reach with Mohale and others?

From what you have read so far, you will agree that the lessons and entertaining scenes in the drama series outweigh the time you commit to watching it. So, now that the Lingashoni teasers have revealed what to expect in the television show this month. Make sure catch the full gist at 9:30 PM from Mondays to Thursdays on 1Magic.

