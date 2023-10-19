Who is Matt Rife's girlfriend? Details about his dating history

You are bound to capture hearts when you combine good looks with a talent for making people laugh. TikToker and stand-up comedian Matt Rife has done just that, going viral for his wit and charm. He is best known for his role in Wild' N Out, and his rising fame has brought considerable attention to his personal life. Many are curious about Matt Rife's girlfriend and who he has dated.

Matt Rife dated high-profile celebrities and often joked about his dating life. He openly discussed his past relationships, although his comments about women's bodies sparked criticism. Do you want to know who he was involved with? Here is the scoop.

Matt Rife's profile summary and bio

Full name Matthew Steven Rife Gender Male Date of birth 10 September 1995 Age 28 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Columbus, Ohio, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'0" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Light blue Mother April Rife Chilton Father Michael Eric Gutzke Siblings 4 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Jessica Lord School New Albany High School Profession Stand-up comedian, actor Net worth $1.5 million Social media handles Instagram, X (Twitter), TikTok

How old is Matte Rife?

Matte Rife's age, as of 2023, is 28. He was born on 10 September 1995 and is under the Virgo zodiac sign. He was born in Columbus, Ohio, United States, and possesses American citizenship.

Who is Matt Rife's family?

His parents are Michael Eric Gutzke and April Rife Chilton. Tragically, his father passed away when he was 17 months old. When Matt was around five years old, his mother married his stepdad. He has four siblings, comprising three older stepsisters and one younger half-sister, making him the only boy among them.

While the identities and occupations of his sisters remain undisclosed, Matt had a complex relationship with his stepfather. He was especially close to his grandfather, Steven Rife, who was a fatherly figure during his upbringing. Matt even dedicated his second stand-up special, Matthew Steven Rife, to his late grandfather.

What happened to Matt Rife's dad?

Rife's father tragically died by suicide due to depression. In an April 2022 interview on Bertcast, Matt openly discussed this painful part of his past. When asked how he did it, Matt said he shot himself.

Despite the tragic loss, the stand-up comedian still pays tribute to his late dad on occasions like Father's Day and his birthday.

Is Matt Rife married?

Matt Rife is not married. While he has had romantic involvements with several women, none of these relationships have led to marriage. In April 2023, he expressed in an interview that he hates dating due to his busy schedule. He had this to say:

I kind of hate dating. I know I am just in my mid-to-late s, but still, I do want a wife and a family and a prominent home life that makes me feel comfortable, safe and is my peace. But when I'm touring six days a week, 52 weeks out of the year, it's incredibly hard to maintain a relationship.

Who has Matt Rife dated?

The stand-up comedian's relationship encompasses a few high-profile personalities over the years. Here is an overview of Matt Rife's relationships and dating history:

Kate Beckinsale (2017–2018)

Matt Rife's relationship with the English actress garnered substantial media attention, primarily due to their notable age difference; Matt was 21, and Kate was 43. What is Kate Beckinsale most famous for? She is well-known for her roles in the Underworld series Contraband and Van Helsing.

How did Kate Beckinsale meet Matt Rife?

Kate Beckinsale and Matt Rife met through a mutual friend. They began dating in March 2017 and were first seen together in June 2017. Their relationship extended for a year before ending in 2018. Matt said it was complicated, with lots of ups and downs.

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman (2017)

Matt Rife's dating history also shows he had a fling with Zendaya, though it was a rumour. Zendaya is known for her roles in Disney's Shake It Up, The Greatest Showman, and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

They allegedly crossed paths with Rife on Wild' N Out, reportedly initiating a relationship. But the supposed Matt Rife ex-girlfriend Zendaya refuted these speculations, asserting that there was nothing between them.

Lucy Hale (2023)

Rife rumouredly was in a romantic relationship with Lucy Hale in 2023 before dating his current girlfriend. Lucy is an American actress and singer renowned for her roles in films like Bionic Woman and Scream 4. But it has yet to be confirmed if they indeed dated.

Who is Matt Rife's girlfriend now?

Matt Rife is currently in a relationship with Jessica Jane Lord. The comedian officially confirmed their relationship in a September 2023 interview.

Who is Jessica Jane Lord? She is a Canadian-British actress and dancer known for her role as Lola in the fifth season of the family series The Next Step. She also appeared in Find Me in Paris and Ransom.

How the lovebirds met is private knowledge, but there are signs they started dating in 2023. For instance, Matt left a mysterious comment "LS" on one of Jessica's posts, and fans think it might mean "Love Sick" or "Love Struck," although it is not confirmed.

Since his rise to fame, there has been increasing curiosity about who Matt Rife's girlfriend is. He has been romantically linked to high-profile women. The recent attention to his relationship with Jessica Lord adds an extra layer of excitement to the life of this promising young comedian.

