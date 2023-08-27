Steve Austin's wife and exes: Full list of the wrestler's spouses

Arguably one of the biggest driving forces in World Wrestling Entertainment towards the end of the 90s, Steve Austin, popularly known as Stone Cold, has seen it all. He was a mysterious figure in the ring and was also in and out of some romantic relationships outside it. Details of Steve Austin's wife and retinue of exes lay credence to his troubled past with finding a stable love life.

Actor and WWE personality "Stone Cold" Steve Austin spoke at Silicon Valley Comic Con at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California. Photo: Bill Watters

Source: Getty Images

Who is Steve Austin? He was famous amongst wrestling fans, especially the ones who love drinking beer. They could relate to his unbothered beer-guzzling habit before and during a wrestling match. Although this was an image that The Texas Rattlesnake, as he was fondly called, tried to build for himself in the industry, most of his failed marriages allegedly had something to do with his alcohol consumption.

Profile summary

Full name Steven James Anderson Nickname Stone Cold, The Texas Rattlesnake Gender Male Date of birth 18 December 1964 Age 58 years old (as of August 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Austin, Texas, USA Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 114 Weight in kilograms 252 Hair colour Bald Eye colour Blue Mother Beverly Harrison Father James Anderson Siblings 4 Marital status Married Wife Kristin Feres Children 4 (3 biological and 1 adopted) School Edna High School College/University Wharton County Junior College, University of North Texas Profession Professional wrestler, actor Net worth $30 million Social media fields Instagram, X (Twitter)

Background information

The famous wrestler was born on 10 December 1964 and is 58, though he will celebrate his 59th birthday by December 2023. His parents, James and Beverly Anderson, divorced before his second birthday.

His mother remarried Ken Williams, and he soon took on the man's surname. He has four siblings and had a high school education before college and university.

How many marriages has Steve Austin had?

He has been married four times; his current wife is Kristin Austin (Neé Harrison). Below is a list of Steve Austin's wives in the past:

Kathryn Burrhus, 1990 to 1992

Steve and Kathryn became acquainted as students at Edna High School and began a romantic relationship. Their relationship suffered a shaky separation after Austin was granted full scholarships to college and university, which meant that they were temporarily physically apart.

Pro wrestling Hall of Famer Steve Austin. Photo: Moses Robinson

Source: Getty Images

Who is Stone Cold Steve Austin's first wife?

It is Kathryn. They tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in 1990. The marriage suffered severe setbacks courtesy of Stone Cold's infidelity. He began having extramarital affairs with a colleague, revealed to be Jeanie Clarke. Kathryn and Steve finalised their separation on 7 August 1992.

Jeanie Clarke, 1992 to 1999

After divorcing his first wife, Jeanie Clarke became Steve Cold's wife. They were acquainted after Jeanie was appointed to oversee his wardrobe. She was the Lady Blossom of the wrestling industry and coined her then-husband's Stone Cold nickname.

Steve and Jeanie became husband and wife on 18 December 1992, and the union produced three children. However, the marriage ended in divorce in 1999, even though they separated two years before.

Some tabloids allege that Jeanie's addiction to illegal substances was primarily responsible for the breakdown of their union. Clarke clarified these issues in a book titled Through the Shattered Glass.

Debra Marshall, 2000 to 2002

Debra Marshall was formerly married to Steve and was a beauty pageant winner. She was appointed as Stone Cold Steve Austin's on-screen wife in the WWE.

How old is Debra McMichael?

Debra will be 63 in 2023. She was born on 2 March 1960.

Debra and Stone Cold tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2000, but their marriage only lasted three years before spiralling into a well-publicised divorce on the grounds of physical assaults. Debra had called the police to report being abused by her husband in 2002.

Kristin Feres

The wrestler took a long break from attempting another marriage but finally settled with Kristin Feres in a private wedding in 2009. Unlike his previous marriages, this love affair was kept from constant public scrutiny, although the couple often appeared together at public events.

Steve Austin and Kristin arrived at a screening of Lionsgate Films' The Expendables in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Stone Cold Steve Austin's wife, Kristin, also graces The Steve Austin Show, a podcast anchored by her husband. The lovebirds have been married for over 14 years and live together in their California home. They sometimes live on their Nevada-based ranch.

Does Steve Austin have a family?

He shares a loving relationship with his current wife despite Stone Cold's wife not sharing any child. He has also continued to foster a relationship with his children.

Does Steve Austin have a daughter?

Yes, his marriage to Clarke was blessed with three daughters. The first was born in 1992 and christened Stephanie, while the second, Loren, was born in 1994. Cassidy was born in 1996. He has an adopted daughter named Jade, aside from these three. The girl was from Jeanie’s earlier relationship.

Unlike his second and third wives, Steve Austin's wife, Kristin Feres, has no working history with the wrestling industry. She keeps a low profile and supports her husband.

READ ALSO: Was Christina Aguilera's mother, Shelly Loraine Kearns, a musician?

As published on Briefly.co.za, Christina Aguilera has always credited her mother, Shelly Loraine Kearns, for supporting her childhood dream of becoming a musician.

Shelly Loraine Kearns played the violin in the American Youth Symphony before chasing other career dreams. This built her music instinct, eventually becoming a plus for her daughter.

Source: Briefly News