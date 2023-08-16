Byron Allen's net worth: What is his net income in 2023?

Byron Allen was performing in empty clubs as a standup comedian. Today, he is at the helm of a global media company, one of the largest privately owned companies in the USA. His several acquisitions and ever-expanding real estate portfolio begs the question: is Byron Allen a billionaire?

Business mogul Allen at the Oscar Gala on 12 March 2023. Photo: Greg Doherty

Byron made history in 2022 when he bought a Malibu Paradise Cove mansion for $100 million, making it the most expensive home purchase by an African American in the USA. The transaction had people asking how much is Byron Allen worth.

Byron Allen's profile and bio summary

Full name Byron Allen Folks Date of birth 22 April 1961 Age 62 years old (as of 2023) Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, United States of America Current residence Malibu, California, United States of America Nationality American Religion Christianity Ethnicity African-American Height 5'8'' Eye colour Brown Hair colour Bald Gender Male Orientation Heterosexual Marital status Married Wife Jennifer Lucas Children 3 Parents Carolyn Folks Alvin Folks Siblings None Education University of Southern California Profession Comedian Businessman Television producer Social media Instagram X

How old is Byron Allen?

The TV producer was born in Detroit, Michigan, USA, on 22 April 1961. He turned 62 in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Taurus. He is the only child of Carolyn and Alvin Folks.

Byron Allen's wife

According to sources, the businessman's wife is Jennifer Lucas, and they have been married for 15 years. They celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary on 1 September 2023. The couple share three children, Chloe, Olivia, and Lucas.

What does Jennifer Lucas do for a living?

Jennifer is a film and television producer and writer. Her more notable film credits include 47 Metres Down and the sequel 47 Metres Down: Uncaged, Replicas, and Boss Level.

AMG founder and his wife, producer Jennifer Lucas, at the 24th annual Race To Erase MS Gala. Photo: Paul Archuleta

How much is Byron Allen worth in 2023?

The former comedian's net worth is an estimated $800 million. He amassed his wealth through his multiple businesses and TV shows.

How did Byron Allen become so rich?

Before he became the business mogul he is today, Allen started as a standup comedian when he was 14. He got his big break after being invited to join the writing team for the hit TV show Good Times.

In May 1979, the writer became the youngest comedian to perform on Carson's The Tonight Show. He went on to host the reality show Real People from 1979 to 1984, which exposed him to primetime television.

1980 Portrait of the comedian, TV host and producer in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Harry Langdon (modified by author)

The TV host and comedian eventually branched out in 1993 and started Entertainment Studios, later renamed Allen Media Group (AMG). The businessman hosted and produced Entertainers with Byron Allen and Kickin' It With Byron Allen, the first talk shows distributed by his new media company.

It has been reported that AMG has acquired nearly 36 ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations. In 2009, he launched six 24-hour networks - as of 2023, there are 12.

The former comedian's media company bought The Weather Channel from NBC Universal in 2018 for over $300 million. He also acquired 21 Regional Sports Networks in partnership with Sinclair Broadcasting from Walt Disney/FOX Corporation in a deal worth $10,6 billion.

Founder, Chairman and CEO of AMG during his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on 20 October 2021. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

The production company also produces and distributes films. In 2017, they released the thriller 47 Metres Down, the highest-grossing independent film. The 2019 sequel grossed almost $47 million across all distribution platforms.

The businessman is known for his cheap production = high-profit approach. He produces a variety of shows like celebrity game shows, talk shows and courtroom shows, which are all packaged quickly and cheaply.

As per reports, AMG has an estimated annual revenue worth $600 million. The talk show host is the company's sole owner, valued at over $4,6 billion.

The TV producer's real estate portfolio is reportedly worth $500 million. He has luxury homes in Maui, Aspen, Los Angeles, and New York.

Byron Allen's net income has been scrutinised over the decades as it continues to increase. The story of how a comedian became a billionaire, founder and CEO of a billion-dollar media company he started from his dining room table in 1993 continues to amaze people worldwide.

