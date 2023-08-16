Byron Allen's net worth: What is his net income in 2023?
Byron Allen was performing in empty clubs as a standup comedian. Today, he is at the helm of a global media company, one of the largest privately owned companies in the USA. His several acquisitions and ever-expanding real estate portfolio begs the question: is Byron Allen a billionaire?
Byron made history in 2022 when he bought a Malibu Paradise Cove mansion for $100 million, making it the most expensive home purchase by an African American in the USA. The transaction had people asking how much is Byron Allen worth.
Byron Allen's profile and bio summary
|Full name
|Byron Allen Folks
|Date of birth
|22 April 1961
|Age
|62 years old (as of 2023)
|Birth sign
|Taurus
|Place of birth
|Detroit, Michigan, United States of America
|Current residence
|Malibu, California, United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Height
|5'8''
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Hair colour
|Bald
|Gender
|Male
|Orientation
|Heterosexual
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Jennifer Lucas
|Children
|3
|Parents
|Carolyn FolksAlvin Folks
|Siblings
|None
|Education
|University of Southern California
|Profession
|ComedianBusinessmanTelevision producer
|Social media
|InstagramX
How old is Byron Allen?
The TV producer was born in Detroit, Michigan, USA, on 22 April 1961. He turned 62 in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Taurus. He is the only child of Carolyn and Alvin Folks.
Byron Allen's wife
According to sources, the businessman's wife is Jennifer Lucas, and they have been married for 15 years. They celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary on 1 September 2023. The couple share three children, Chloe, Olivia, and Lucas.
What does Jennifer Lucas do for a living?
Jennifer is a film and television producer and writer. Her more notable film credits include 47 Metres Down and the sequel 47 Metres Down: Uncaged, Replicas, and Boss Level.
How much is Byron Allen worth in 2023?
The former comedian's net worth is an estimated $800 million. He amassed his wealth through his multiple businesses and TV shows.
How did Byron Allen become so rich?
Before he became the business mogul he is today, Allen started as a standup comedian when he was 14. He got his big break after being invited to join the writing team for the hit TV show Good Times.
In May 1979, the writer became the youngest comedian to perform on Carson's The Tonight Show. He went on to host the reality show Real People from 1979 to 1984, which exposed him to primetime television.
The TV host and comedian eventually branched out in 1993 and started Entertainment Studios, later renamed Allen Media Group (AMG). The businessman hosted and produced Entertainers with Byron Allen and Kickin' It With Byron Allen, the first talk shows distributed by his new media company.
It has been reported that AMG has acquired nearly 36 ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations. In 2009, he launched six 24-hour networks - as of 2023, there are 12.
The former comedian's media company bought The Weather Channel from NBC Universal in 2018 for over $300 million. He also acquired 21 Regional Sports Networks in partnership with Sinclair Broadcasting from Walt Disney/FOX Corporation in a deal worth $10,6 billion.
The production company also produces and distributes films. In 2017, they released the thriller 47 Metres Down, the highest-grossing independent film. The 2019 sequel grossed almost $47 million across all distribution platforms.
The businessman is known for his cheap production = high-profit approach. He produces a variety of shows like celebrity game shows, talk shows and courtroom shows, which are all packaged quickly and cheaply.
As per reports, AMG has an estimated annual revenue worth $600 million. The talk show host is the company's sole owner, valued at over $4,6 billion.
The TV producer's real estate portfolio is reportedly worth $500 million. He has luxury homes in Maui, Aspen, Los Angeles, and New York.
Byron Allen's net income has been scrutinised over the decades as it continues to increase. The story of how a comedian became a billionaire, founder and CEO of a billion-dollar media company he started from his dining room table in 1993 continues to amaze people worldwide.
Source: Briefly News