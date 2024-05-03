Social media star, Malcolm Wentzel donated R100 000 to a 14-year-old cancer patient

The gentleman donated the money via his non-profit organization, FKN Army, which he founded with his wife

Wentzel gave away the money in the name of an Afrikaans singer, Jean du Plessis, who also has cancer

Malcolm Wentzel gives away R100k to a young cancer patient in honour of Jean du Plessis. Images: @malcolm_fkn_wentzel_official, @janbloukaasofficial

A TikTok star, Malcolm Wentzel, has donated R100 000 to a young boy,14, who was diagnosed with blood cancer.

According to Jacarda, Wentzel made this donation in the name of one of Afrikaans popular singers, Jean du Plessis, better known as Jan Bloukaas. The singer was also diagnosed with cancer in 2022. He took to hos Instagram account to make the announcement.

Dy Plessis announces cancer diagnosis

Watch the Instagram video below:

Young cancer patient wants normal life

The dream of 14-year-old Niel was to return to high school and leave his normal life. The FKN Army, a non-profit organization founded by Wentzel and his wife, KiKi La Coco from The Real Housewives of Pretoria, donated R100 000.

"Our goal is to fulfil people's dreams and bring positive energy into the world," - FKN Army website.

The young man is currently undergoing treatment at Rondebosch Medical Center in Cape Town.

See the Instagram video of the young boy below:

Jan Bloukaas focuses on health

Since his diagnosis, Jan Bloukaas has taken a break from music to focus more on his health. The singer has made sure to openly share his journey with his supporters, as difficult and heartbreaking as it was.

The singer has decided to use his social media account and status to raise awareness about cancer. He aims to help and give hope to those going through the same and feeling like there is no light at the end of the tunnel.

Singer shows life as a man with cancer

In his Instagram account, Jan Bloukaas has shown a large aspect of his life as a person fighting cancer. In some posts, he can be seen going to his chemotherapy. But in some posts, he shows that a person with cancer doesn't have to live in isolation, scared that their days are numbered.

He shows part of his life where he is doing things that he enjoys, spending time with family and friends, and living life as a normal person who has no fear that cancer will shorten their life. He lives life to the fullest.

Man with cancer hugs family for the last time

In another story, Briefly News reported about a terminally ill dad who bid farewell to his family.

A woman took to her TikTok account to share a heartbreaking video of her ill husband saying his last goodbye to his family. In the clip uploaded by @glittered_up, the man can be seen in a hospital bed. The man was visibly very sick. According to the caption, he suffered from cancer. He hugged his family members for the last time before he passed away.

