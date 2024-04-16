A man who had cancer emotionally said his last goodbye to his children and wife while in hospital

The husband and father can be seen in a heartwrenching TikTok video hugging his family before he succumbed to cancer

The online community reacted to the clip, with many feeling sad over the situation and some sharing similar stories

A man with cancer said his last goodbye to his family. Images: @glittered_up/ TikTok, @Bevan Goldswain/ Getty Images

A woman took to her TikTok account to share a heartbreaking video of her ill husband saying his last goodbye to his family.

In the clip uploaded by @glittered_up, the man can be seen in a hospital bed. The man was visibly very sick. According to the caption, he suffered from cancer.

"On Friday, March 22nd, the doctors told us there was nothing more that could be done for my husband, who was fighting stage 4 Synovial Sarcoma. This was his final goodbye to our family."

The video captured the kids hopping onto the hospital bed, and hugging the man as they said their final goodbyes. The woman also emotionally hugged her hubby.

Man says his final goodbyes to his family

Watch the heartbreaking TikTok video below:

TikTok users were touched by the video

The clip garnered over 1 million likes, with many online users touched by the situation. Some shared their similar stories.

@Courtney Sunday wrote:

"My husband died of synovial sarcoma in October. We have two young children. This was too familiar. I’m so sorry this is happening to you."

@The realistraw commented:

" Sending love and prayers. I lost my brother at 28 to synovial sarcoma.."

@Jeremiah Ellett shared:

"I lost my father to synovial sarcoma in his lung as well. I know this pain and I’m so sorry. I wouldn’t wish that on anyone. My prayers are with you ❤️."

@ColoradoFlyGirl said:

"The pain on his face as he hugs his babies is heartbreaking."

