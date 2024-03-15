A Cape Town woman visited her sick mother in the hospital with her lovely daughter

One woman posted a heartbreaking TikTok video of her daughter calling out her dying grandmother.

In the clip uploaded by @tabitabusakwe8, she went to the hospital with her daughter to visit her sick mother. The grandma can be seen lying in a hospital bed with the sound of machines beeping.

The little girl can be heard calling her, saying she must wake up. The grandma didn't respond, she was laying in the bed, presumably breathing through the machines. The woman vowed to keep her mom's memory alive for her daughter.

"Indeed, you were here. I'll always tell Phawu how much you loved her ️."

Kid calls her dying grandmother

Watch the touching TikTok video below:

TikTokkers felt sad for the child

The video garnered over 600k views, with many online users feeling sad and encouraging the woman and her daughter to remain strong.

@Nrato❤️ commented:

"Kids don't deserve this."

@Mantenya felt grateful:

"From today I'm grateful to wake up and see my kids even though I have nothing to offer them at times."

@Mme wa Ethan felt sad:

"I shouldn’t have seen this, I'm deeply hurt nkosi."

@Karabo Molefe was heartbroken:

"This is painful to watch ."

@NnanaNhlanhla visited a memory:

"This just took me back to 2014 when I lost my mom."

@Rose Mosomane feared:

"Developed heart condition after I gave birth to my daughter and this is my biggest fear ever since ."

