A white mother showed off her braiding skills when she styled her young black daughter's hair

The mom used black and pink hair fibre and added pink, fluffy hair ties to the braided ponytails

The online community marvelled at the mother's work, noting that she did a job well done

A mother proudly showed off her braiding skills. Images: @d.niel_sa

Source: Instagram

A white mother received lots of love and appreciation from the online community when braiding her black daughter's hair.

Content creator Danielle Steynvaardt, who has a massive Instagram following, shared a video of herself on TikTok seeing to her daughter Zinzi's hair, adding pink and black fibre to it.

Applying hair products to sections of Zinzi's scalp before starting the process, Danielle ties the sectioned hair and plaits it before combining them all to create two stylish ponytails.

Next, Danielle applies more hair products, adds two pink, fluffy hair ties to Zinzi's head and presents the finished result.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Internet proud of white mother braiding black daughter's hair

Social media users, most of them parents, shared their admiration for Danielle's braiding skills.

@anotherrandomlady thought their hairstyle looked beautiful, adding:

"I’m happy she has such loving parents who learn what she needs."

@iam.jaygee gave Danielle her flowers:

"Well done for learning and looking after her hair so beautifully!"

Inspired by what they saw, @sebenzile_pearl wrote:

"Wow, Mommy, that's cute. I'm going to try it on my daughter."

@amakaawande was in awe and commented:

"This is so cute, and the hair looks well cared for. Well done, Mommy. Can you post a slower tutorial?"

White woman's black mother-in-law teaches her to braid hair

Briefly News previously reported about a white woman whose black mother-in-law taught her how to braid her daughter's curly hair.

Online users loved the two women's unity and gushed over the braiding video. In the clip, the mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law took part in a challenge to recreate the cornrow hairdo. The grandma does half of her curly-haired granddaughter's hair while the mom does the other half.

